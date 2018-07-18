NO.jpvotingprep.032418.01224
Wednesday was the first day of qualifying for the Nov. 6 elections, which will feature races for the U.S. House of Representatives and other positions. Below are the candidates who qualified in Orleans Parish.

Secretary of State

A.G. Crowe, Republican of Pearl River

Renee Fontenot Free, Democrat of Baton Rouge

U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District

Howard Kearney, Libertarian of Mandeville

"Jim" Francis, Democrat of Covington

Tammy M. Savoie, Democrat of New Orleans

U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Cedric Richmond, Democrat of New Orleans

Shawndra Rodriguez, no party of New Orleans

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, independent of New Orleans

Jesse Schmidt, no party of Gretna

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District

Greg Guidry (incumbent), Republican

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division C

Paula Brown (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans

Judge Civil District Court, Division E

Richard Perque, Democrat of New Orleans

Omar Mason, Democrat of New Orleans

Clerk of Civil District Court

Jared Brossett, Democrat of New Orleans

Chelsey Richard Napoleon, Democrat of New Orleans

Judge, 2nd City Court

E. "Teena" Anderson-Trahan (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans

Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division B

Robert E. "Bobby" Jones III (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans

Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division F

Joseph B. "Joe" Landry (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans

Clerk of 1st City Court

Timothy David Ray, Democrat of New Orleans

Austin Badon, Democrat of New Orleans

Clerk of 2nd City Court

Darren Lombard (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans

Constable of 2nd City Court

Edwin Shorty Jr. (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans

