Wednesday was the first day of qualifying for the Nov. 6 elections, which will feature races for the U.S. House of Representatives and other positions. Below are the candidates who qualified in Orleans Parish.
Secretary of State
A.G. Crowe, Republican of Pearl River
Renee Fontenot Free, Democrat of Baton Rouge
U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District
Howard Kearney, Libertarian of Mandeville
"Jim" Francis, Democrat of Covington
Tammy M. Savoie, Democrat of New Orleans
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
Cedric Richmond, Democrat of New Orleans
Shawndra Rodriguez, no party of New Orleans
Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, independent of New Orleans
Jesse Schmidt, no party of Gretna
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District
Greg Guidry (incumbent), Republican
Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division C
Paula Brown (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans
Judge Civil District Court, Division E
Richard Perque, Democrat of New Orleans
Omar Mason, Democrat of New Orleans
Clerk of Civil District Court
Jared Brossett, Democrat of New Orleans
Chelsey Richard Napoleon, Democrat of New Orleans
Judge, 2nd City Court
E. "Teena" Anderson-Trahan (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans
Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division B
Robert E. "Bobby" Jones III (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans
Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division F
Joseph B. "Joe" Landry (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans
Clerk of 1st City Court
Timothy David Ray, Democrat of New Orleans
Austin Badon, Democrat of New Orleans
Clerk of 2nd City Court
Darren Lombard (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans
Constable of 2nd City Court
Edwin Shorty Jr. (incumbent), Democrat of New Orleans