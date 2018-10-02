A deadline for outside agencies to submit a list of candidates for the New Orleans jail administrator has come and gone — with no list forthcoming.

Despite a Tuesday deadline set by a federal judge, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has not received a short list for a permanent jail director, according to a lawyer for the jail.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman has not received a two- to three-person list mandated under a federal court order, said attorney Blake Arcuri.

The U.S. Department of Justice, the city of New Orleans and MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans, a nonprofit law firm that represents inmates in the jail, were supposed to collaborate on creating the short list.

It was not immediately clear whether there has been some disagreement between those outside parties, or if another factor is slowing the process down.

Although Gusman was re-elected without opposition last year, he was stripped of operational control of the jail in 2016 due to violence and chaos inside the city lock-up.

U.S. District Judge Lance Africk has set a Wednesday morning status conference for the parties to the jail’s court-ordered reform plan to discuss what to do next now that the deadline has passed, according to court records.

Interim jail director Darnley Hodge Sr. is considered a leading candidate for the permanent job.

Africk appointed Hodge, a former federal monitor, to run the jail’s day-to-day operations after the previous director resigned in January.

However, it is up to the three outside parties to create a list of candidates from which Gusman will choose the next jail director.