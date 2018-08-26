Trenique Faciane pleaded guilty months ago to manslaughter in the death of her 22-month-old foster child, Madison Parrott, but when the former owner of a Slidell day care center appeared in court last week for sentencing, the proceedings took on the aspect of a full-blown trial, with the defendant testifying that the fatal events of May 21, 2015, in fact were a series of accidents.
Judge Richard Swartz's courtroom at 22nd Judicial District Court in Covington was full, with members of Faciane's family on one side and the family of the dead toddler on the other as Faciane's team of three lawyers called witnesses during more than three hours of testimony.
They included the owner of a day care center where Faciane formerly worked for about 10 years, the defendant's husband and finally Faciane herself, a Lacombe resident.
In a soft, halting voice, often interrupted by sobs as she fought for composure, Faciane told the court that she had loved Madison Parrott, a child she described as having difficulties with balance and delays in speech.
Under questioning by one of her attorneys, Jim Blazek, Faciane testified that she had not known about all the child's medical issues when she took in Madison and her older brother as foster children in December 2014. Those issues included a history of physical abuse that had resulted in them being placed in foster care.
But Faciane said that Madison, an active child who was "always running and reaching," fell frequently and bruised easily, and she described what Faciane said she later learned were seizures, such as stopping and staring off into space and losing control of her bowels.
She described a series of mishaps on May 21, 2015, that began when she found the child had gotten into a tube of diaper cream and smeared it all over her body, face and hair.
Police reports said that Faciane admitted beating Madison with a brush, shaking her and dropping her into the bathtub. The cause of death was ruled to be multiple blunt-force trauma with bleeding in the brain.
But the defendant laid out a different scenario in court Wednesday, describing her efforts to rinse the ointment off the thrashing toddler. "I didn't know it was going to be so slippery," she testified.
She said Madison struck her head while in the bathtub, and she said she "tapped" the child with the small hairbrush she was using to get the cream out of her hair in a futile attempt to stop her tantrum.
She said that Madison ate some dinner and went to bed, but when she went to check on her later, the little girl was vomiting. She said she put the child over her shoulder and hit her on her back to help bring up what she thought might have been some of the diaper ointment.
When she brought the child to the bathroom a second time to clean her off, Faciane said, Madison slipped out of her arms.
What followed, according to her testimony, were efforts to rouse the child, whose eyes had become glazed; calls to her husband and 911; efforts to do CPR; and finally stumbling into a door while holding the child as she answered the door where EMTs were waiting.
Faciane and her husband both testified that they were not allowed to see Madison at the Lacombe Heart Hospital where she was taken and were not questioned by doctors about what had happened. But Faciane was questioned by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office investigators from about 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., she testified.
"Did the detective ever tell you that in your rage you beat the child to death?" Blazek asked.
"I told him that I loved Madison and that I would never hurt her," Faciane replied. "He told me that I was angry, and I told him I wasn't angry. I do know that when I tried to tell him I was not angry, he came toward me and yelled that I was angry. I was tired by then. It was maybe 1 or 2 in the morning."
She never confessed to beating the child, she testified.
Blazek asked if she had told the detective that Madison was her world.
"Yes," Faciane replied. "She was my world."
Blazek offered the interrogation tape into evidence.
But under cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Jim Alford pressed Faciane on details of her account. "How would popping her with a hairbrush stop her from having a fit?" he asked. "Wouldn't it have escalated it?"
Faciane replied that she believed her words to the detective were taken out of context.
"Did you ever ask Andrea to get Madison out of your house?" Alford asked, referring to the case worker from the state.
"I don't recall," Faciane said. "I have been struggling to deal with this also ... with the loss of Madison."
Alford indicated Madison's family members in the courtroom and asked, "Don't you think they deserve to know the truth?"
"I gave them the truth just now," Faciane said.
The family of the child sued the state Department of Child and Family Services, claiming that the birth mother's concerns about signs of abuse had been ignored. That case was settled for an undisclosed amount.
Alford asked Faciane if she had read a letter from a fellow inmate, Alyssa Smith, who said that Faciane had admitted to killing Madison. Faciane said she had not read the entire thing. "I didn't confess to her. I listened to what my attorney told me," she said of the letter.
"You lost your temper and slammed Madison in the bathtub," Alford said, accusing Faciane of offering up a "phantom pre-existing medical condition" instead of the truth.
The defense was planning to call a doctor as a witness, but the matter was recessed before that witness could come to the stand.
Alford told Faciane that believing her account would mean that detectives lied, that paramedics who said they found the child on the floor without any effort at CPR lied and that the other inmate also lied.
"This is the time to tell the truth, Ms. Faciane," Alford said. "Your freedom is at stake. ... You're sure you want to stick to that story?"
He pressed again, "They're all liars?"
"Yes, sir," Faciane replied.
"Then I'm not sure why you pled guilty," the prosecutor said.
Blazek objected, saying that his client had entered an Alford plea, which is a plea that indicates that the defendant does not admit the criminal act but acknowledges that pleading guilty is in their best interest because they would probably be found guilty.
But Swartz overruled Blazek's objection.
"An Alford plea is a guilty plea," he said.
The hearing was recessed until Sept. 5.