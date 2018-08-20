A New Orleans man apologized for killing a father of five after pleading guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in state court on Monday.

Curtis Delmore, 23, received a 16-year sentence under the terms of his plea agreement with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White presided over the case and imposed the sentence.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Delmore locked eyes with the father of his victim, Verrick Bills, to say he was sorry for the March 17, 2017, shooting in Algiers.

“I just wanted to say that I apologize for the loss of your son,” Delmore said.

New Orleans police said the two men were locked in a fistfight when Delmore shot Bills in the chest in a strip mall parking lot in the 3400 block of Kabel Drive. Delmore then hit Bills, 37, in the face with a gun repeatedly as Bills lay on the ground, according to a witness who spoke to police.

Delmore walked away from the scene with the gun tucked under his shirt. He was arrested two weeks later.

Bills’ mother moaned and walked around the courtroom during the hearing. His father, James Bills, said the shooting had affected their entire family. He thanked Delmore for the apology.

“I hold no animosity against you,” he told Delmore. “I wish it could have resolved itself differently, but no matter what happens today, he won’t be back.”

As part of the plea deal, Delmore also pleaded guilty to four counts of simple burglary in a separate case. He received 12 years on each count, to be served concurrently with his sentence in the manslaughter.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli prosecuted the case. Defense attorney Martin Regan represented Delmore.

