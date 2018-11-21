A Little Woods man left another mortally wounded in a crash on Poydras Street then hid his automobile and removed its license plate in an attempt to cover up the crime, police said.

Christopher G. Hamilton, 36, was booked on negligent homicide in connection with the death of John Cody on Monday.

Police said Hamilton struck Cody in the 2000 block of Poydras near the on-ramp to Interstate 10 westbound late on Sept. 28. Cody, 50, died the next day.

Cody’s death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force injuries, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said. He had a home address listed in the Navarre neighborhood.

A magistrate commissioner set Hamilton’s bail at $5,000. He was no longer in custody at the New Orleans jail as of Wednesday, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found Cody lying on the sidewalk in front of a transmission shop with severe head trauma, numerous cuts and scrapes to his body.

It was readily apparent that Cody had been struck by a vehicle, according to a warrant sworn by Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis.

Paramedics took Cody to the hospital. At almost the same time, Hamilton called 911 to report that he “possibly struck someone or someone struck his vehicle with an unknown object,” the warrant said.

The officers traveled to Hamilton, who was two miles away at the corner of Tulane Avenue and South Saratoga Street.

When officers interviewed Hamilton, he claimed that someone threw a brick and smashed his windshield. Hamilton said he parked his vehicle at a friend’s house, then went to a convenience store on Tulane for a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

The cops pressed Hamilton to tell them where he parked his vehicle, but he was “unable or unwilling” to do so, police said.

Cops said they arrested Hamilton for a hit-and-run crash, at which point he admitted to removing the vehicle’s license plate after the crash. After dropping him off at the jail, the officers spotted his vehicle in a vacant lot in the 2500 block of Tulane, not far from the convenience store.

The vehicle’s front windshield was shattered and covered in human blood and hair, police said.

Investigators said the damage to the car was a “clear indication” that Hamilton was “fully aware” that he hit Cody. Hiding the vehicle and removing its windshield was proof that Hamilton tried to cover up his crime, police said.

The warrant did not indicate whether police tested Hamilton’s blood alcohol content.

Hamilton is being represented by the Orleans Public Defenders, according to court records.

