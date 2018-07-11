A Chalmette woman faces federal charges of embezzling more than $2 million from her employer over the course of 12 years.
Jennifer Guillot, 40, was booked Monday with a single count of bank larceny. She was booked in a bill of information rather than a grand jury indictment; that typically means a defendant has agreed to cooperate with the government and plead guilty.
Guillot started as a secretary and bookkeeper at a local firm in 1996, but soon began to have financial difficulties and began to take money from the firm's accounts, according to court documents. The firm was not named in the court documents.
She first wrote herself company checks in the total amount of more than $560,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The money came from the firm's account at Hibernia National Bank, now Capital One Bank, without the firm's permission.
In a second scheme, Guillot allegedly stole nearly $900,000 from the same client. This time, Guillot wrote the corporate checks to her credit card companies, according to prosecutors.
In yet another scheme, Guillot helped herself directly to money in from the victim's online account, again to pay personal credit-card bills, the press release says. The client lost about $640,000 in the third scheme.
In all three instances, Guillot took money without the permission of the client or the company, prosecutors say.
Guillot was careful to cover her tracks, according to the bill of information. Using her access as a bookkeeper, Guillot would "white out" records of her wrongdoing from would-be incriminating bank statements when they arrived in the mail.
She then replaced original records with her doctored copies and shredded the originals and cancelled checks, prosecutors say. Payments made to herself were made to appear as if they were payments to the client's vendors.
Guillot's haul from the three plots added up to more than $2 million between 2004 and 2016, prosecutors say.
A conviction for bank larceny carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in a federal prison, plus restitution, fines and penalties.