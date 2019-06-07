A Natchez financial planner indicted on a series of sexual assault allegations last week left a courtroom in handcuffs and shackles after a judge revoked his bail on Friday.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Tracey Flemings-Davillier said the new charges against William McDonough were enough for her to have him jailed ahead of trial.

McDonough wore a black suit and betrayed no emotion as a deputy led him out of the courtroom. But his attorney argued that his jailing would set a dangerous precedent and was the result of legal gamesmanship by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Flemings-Davillier said her decision was driven by the increasing number of allegations against McDonough.

“As the allegations continue to mount against Mr. McDonouogh, this court becomes increasingly concerned about all of the various allegations. So that is what is really driving the difference to me,” she said.

The sexual assault claims first surfaced in 2016, when a woman accused McDonough of raping her at a condo he owns in the Warehouse District after they met on a dating app. Police arrested McDonough but he quickly posted a $30,000 bail.

In April 2019, a woman who knew McDonough well said he raped her in the same condo on the night of this year’s Muses parade. Days later, he violated a protective order by contacting her seven times in one night.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli argued that the new arrest proved that McDonough was a public safety risk on the streets. But Flemings-Davillier declined at that point to remand him to jail.

An attorney, who is representing the woman who met McDonough on a dating app in a civil lawsuit, said that the decision to keep him out of jail at that point showed there was a double standard at the courthouse benefiting wealthy defendants.

Meanwhile, another woman had also come forward to accuse McDonough of sexually assaulting her in 2014. The grand jury indictment obtained last week wraps that allegation into a second-degree kidnapping count along with the second-degree rape charges in connection with the 2016 and 2019 incidents.

Although the judge issued a warrant for McDonough's arrest after the indictment, he remained free until Friday.

Speaking from the bench, Flemings-Davillier said it was significant that the District Attorney’s Office had gone before a grand jury to obtain the indictment, which indicates that McDonough’s accusers were willing to testify under oath.

Defense lawyer Cameron Mary said the indictment was nothing more than a repackaging of the same allegations that Napoli aired out at a bail hearing last month.

The state had known about the 2014 allegation for years and had chosen not to indict McDonough, Mary said. He added that his client was the sole supporter of two young children.

“The purpose of bond, judge, is not to punish, is not to be punitive, and I think that's what the state is trying to do here,” Mary said. “Basically, the state has sour grapes because you didn't do what they asked you to do.”

However, Napoli said the charge in connection with the 2014 incident came about now because the accuser only recently decided to press the case in court. He added that a fourth and a fifth accuser have recently come forward to authorities to lodge claims against McDonough.

That drew a furious objection from Mary, who said it was improper for Napoli to raise those claims when they have not resulted in arrests or charges.

Flemings-Davillier said she was basing her decision only on the cases before her currently.

The lawyer representing the 2016 accuser in the civil case praised the judge’s decision.

“Our city and community are much safer now that this accused serial rapist and sexual predator is off the streets. It is a relief that his privilege finally could not buy his way out of jail to then harm more and more women,” said the attorney, Chris Murell.

