A state judge gave a 10-year sentence to a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting in the former Iberville housing development on Thursday.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard handed the sentence to Demonte Carmouche, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week in the 2012 killing of 19-year-old Terrance Lewis.

Police arrested Carmouche just days after the July 8, 2012 shooting in the 1400 block of Iberville Street, and he has remained in custody since. Willard ordered that Carmouche be given credit for time served.

The sentence is less than the 15-year term Carmouche would have received under the final plea deal offer from Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

Separate juries deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge for Carmouche at two trials in 2015 and 2017.

Authorities said that with his dying words Lewis identified Carmouche and a co-defendant, Aldred Dixon, by their nicknames “Al" and "D-Man.” They posited that the killing was retaliation in a neighborhood beef.

Defense attorneys said the state’s case rested on “hearsay” and nothing more. Dixon was convicted of second-degree murder.

Defense attorney Greg Carter represented Carmouche. Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli prosecuted the case.

