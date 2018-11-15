Naaman Stewart

Naaman Stewart

 Photo via WWL-TV

An Orleans Civil District Court judge on Thursday ruled that Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club had improperly suspended former president and king Naaman Stewart earlier this year. 

However, the Orleans Civil District Court Judge Christopher Bruno refused to reinstate Stewart as king of the city's most prominent African American krewe. 

The ruling came after a two hour hearing in which Stewart's attorney argued that the krewe had denied him due process after a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment was filed in July. 

