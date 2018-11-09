Gabriel O. Hunter

Gabriel O. Hunter, 52, was convicted of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 at a jury trial.

A Houston man faces a minimum of 25 years in prison after an Orleans Parish jury convicted him of molestation of a juvenile on Thursday.

Gabriel O. Hunter, 52, was convicted of molesting a pre-teen girl in New Orleans at a two-day trial in front of Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras.

He was charged with first-degree rape and molestation in August 2017, but jurors found for the lesser charge. Authorities said he sexually abused a girl in his care since she was 8 between 2012 and 2015.

The victim reported Hunter when she was 12 in 2015.

Buras set a Dec. 17 sentencing date. Hunter faces up to 99 years in prison.

"This defendant's predatory conduct will not go unpunished, and I am confident that the presiding judge will impose a significant sentence that provides a measure of justice for this brave young victim,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement.

Assistant District Attorneys Mark Lopez and Mike Trummel prosecuted the case.

Hunter was represented by Orleans Public Defenders staff attorneys Juan Fiol and Jared Miller.

