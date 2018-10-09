The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Rogers LaCaze, the New Orleans man serving a life sentence for his conviction along with a police officer in a notorious triple murder at a New Orleans East restaurant.
The high court’s ruling may represent the end of the line for LaCaze, whose attorneys claimed his trial was tainted by a judge’s unusual role in an investigation following the 1995 killings.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to rehear the case was made Friday, before new Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in, but announced on Tuesday.
LaCaze was convicted with New Orleans Police Officer Antoinette Frank, whose role in the killings at the Kim Anh Restaurant came to epitomize the Police Department’s dysfunction and corruption in the early 1990s.
Authorities said Frank, who is now on death row, committed an armed robbery at the restaurant where she worked a security detail. In the aftermath, fellow officer Ronald "Ronnie" Williams II, as well as siblings Ha Vu and Cuong Vu, were killed. LaCaze was named by police as Frank's accomplice.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro issued a statement praising the decision, which came two years after the same court raised LaCaze’s hopes by granting an earlier appeal.
"This has been a very difficult, trying time for the family of these murder victims,” Cannizzaro said. “They rightfully expected that this conviction should have been put to rest in the 1990s. We are very satisfied with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, and we are hopeful this means that this man will deservedly spend the rest of his life in the penitentiary for the merciless crime he committed."
