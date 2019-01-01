A judge was right to dismiss charges against a former New Orleans jail guard accused of shirking her duties the night a 15-year-old boy committed suicide in his cell, an appeals court has ruled.

A panel of state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal judges last week said a district judge was correct when she quashed a malfeasance charge against Keriana Alexcee, who was a recruit guard at the New Orleans jail.

Jaquin Thomas’ suicide in October 2016 set off a wave of criticism over the treatment of defendants held in the youth section of the jail, but Alexcee was the only person fired or charged after his death.

Alexcee’s attorneys said the young guard was being made the scapegoat for understaffing and mismanagement at the jail. Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras essentially agreed with them by tossing out the malfeasance charge before trial in May.

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office investigators and the District Attorney’s Office argued that the jail’s court-ordered reform plan, called a consent decree, imposed a duty on Alexcee to conduct 15-minute sweeps on the jail’s youth tier.

But Buras and the appellate judges said that duty was imposed on the jail's management and not the low-level guard, who had never been trained on the consent decree's requirements. Alexcee also had never been sworn in as a full-fledged deputy due to budget constraints.

“In light of the law and plain language of the consent decree, we do not find that the consent decree imposes an affirmative, personal duty on Ms. Alexcee,” the appeals court said.

The decision was written by Judge Tiffany Chase, who was joined by Judge Rosemary Ledet. Judge Edwin Lombard agreed with their conclusion, but he wrote a separate opinion elaborating on his reasoning for quashing the charge.

Alexcee, now 27, was working as a guard at the jail on the night of October 17, 2016.

About 7:35 p.m. that night, Thomas, who had reported feelings of depression as he awaited trial over a fatal shooting in New Orleans East, began stringing up a homemade noose.

Investigators said Alexcee failed to notice the suicide on a sweep minutes later, then failed to return to the tier for about 90 minutes.

Prosecutors charged Alexcee on the basis that she had a duty to make 15-minute checks of the youth tier under the consent decree.

But according to her arrest warrant, there were also “conflicting statements or beliefs among ranking officers” about how often those checks should be done.

The 2013 consent decree was supposed to improve conditions for inmates in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office. Yet despite the opening of a $150 million new jail and years of court hearings, federal monitors say the facility is still plagued by violence and manpower shortages.

Alexcee is represented by defense attorneys Nandi Campbell and Sarah Chervinsky. They have previously criticized the district attorney’s decision to bring a charge.

“This prosecution has been an attempt to put individual blame on a young, inexperienced, black, female, recruit, entry-level employee when the responsibility for this failure really lies in some pervasive, systemic failures of the Sheriff’s Office,” Chervinsky said in May.

It was not immediately clear whether the District Attorney’s Office will appeal the circuit court’s decision to the state Supreme Court.