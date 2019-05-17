Steven “Future” Bradley beat a murder rap in the gruesome case of a Reserve couple who were bound and tossed into the Intracoastal Waterway in 2014.

But thanks to Louisiana’s habitual offender law, the rapper from Baton Rouge could not escape a 70-year sentence when he stood in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard on Friday.

Willard handed the long term to the 33-year-old Bradley, 17 months after his conviction on counts of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the deaths of Kenneth and Lakeitha Joseph.

Willard initially sentenced Bradley to 35 years in prison, before prosecutors invoked his status as a two-time felon. The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld his conviction on Wednesday.

Judge sentences woman in kettlebell killings of Reserve couple A New Orleans judge on Wednesday sentenced the girlfriend of a man convicted in the notorious drowning deaths of a Reserve couple who were thr…

In a statement, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro called the killings "one of the most heinous, heartless crimes this city has seen."

He continued, “I’m pleased that the appellate court rejected Mr. Bradley’s appeal, and that his felony history enabled us to have him sentenced today under the habitual offender statute.”

The investigation into the Josephs’ deaths began in late February 2014, the last time they were seen alive. Their bloated bodies were discovered weeks later in the Intracoastal Waterway, tied to kettlebells with nylon ropes.

Police said they eventually determined that the Josephs were attacked by a manslaughter convict named Horatio Johnson inside a Metairie music studio.

Johnson’s girlfriend, who agreed to testify for the state under a cooperation agreement, said Bradley was also inside the studio. She claimed she saw Bradley load the Josephs into a van then drive them to the I-510 bridge between New Orleans East and Chalmette, where they were thrown into the waterway while they were still alive.

+2 Man found guilty of obstructing justice in Reserve couple's grisly 2014 slayings gets 35 years, faces more Baton Rouge rapper Steven "Future" Bradley was sentenced to 35 years behind bars Tuesday for his role in the deaths of a Reserve couple who we…

At trial, Bradley’s public defenders claimed that while he may have unwittingly helped get rid of a van used to dump the Josephs, he took no part in the killings.

A jury convicted Johnson of two counts of second-degree murder at his trial. Bradley avoided that conviction, but his prior felonies led to what amounted to a virtual life sentence this week.

Another suspect in the killings, Amir “Blue” Ybarra, is believed to have fled the country.

Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Guillory, Arthur Mitchell IV and Boncyle Sokunbi prosecuted Bradley, who was represented by Leon Roché and Mariah of the Orleans Public Defenders.