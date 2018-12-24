The parents of a New Orleans Police Department officer who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Covington this summer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the woman whose car he collided with.

Ricardo Silva Jr.’s mother and father are asking the court for an unspecified amount of compensation from Jennifer Robinson, the co-founder of the prominent Church of the King near Mandeville.

Traffic citations given to woman involved in crash that killed off-duty NOPD officer Investigators issued traffic citations for improper turning and not wearing a seat belt to the woman whose car was involved in a crash that ki…

According to the lawsuit filed in New Orleans’ federal courthouse on Thursday, Robinson on Aug. 25 hit her brakes hard and made an abrupt, left-hand turn into her driveway while driving north on La. 1082, a two-lane highway better known as Old Military Road.

The suit contends that Robinson’s view was obstructed by a shade over her driver’s side window, so she didn’t see the 26-year-old Silva heading in the opposite direction on his Honda CBR sport bike. Silva crashed into the back right side of Robinson’s Acura MDX.

He was thrown off his motorcycle and killed, despite wearing safety equipment, including a government-approved helmet, a face shield, boots and gloves, according to plaintiffs Melissa Rivera and Ricardo Silva Sr., whose suit was prepared by attorney Glenn McGovern.

Under questioning by State Police, Robinson claimed the coast was clear when she began making the turn and that Silva crashed into her because he was going at “top speed.” Her attorney, Kyle Schonekas, also obtained affidavits from a River Ridge couple who claimed they saw a man fitting Silva’s description driving a motorcycle fast and recklessly, with one likening Silva to a racer at a track.

A neighbor of Robinson also supplied an affidavit that said she had seen a man fitting Silva’s description on prior occasions driving down their street “at incredibly fast rates of speed.”

However, the lawsuit noted that none of those witnesses saw the crash occur. Investigators cited Robinson with improper turning and not wearing a seat belt. Silva was not found to be at fault.

“The crash … was caused solely due to the grossly negligent, careless, reckless, distracted driving of Jennifer Robinson, who failed to look for oncoming traffic before turning into the … motorcycle of Ricardo Silva Jr.,” said the lawsuit, which cites information from the Acura’s data recorder in certain passages.

State Police said Robinson registered no sign of alcohol when she voluntary took what is commonly referred to as a Breathalyzer test, and she gave no reason to suspect she was under any type of other influence, such as drugs.

Nonetheless, McGovern on Monday said he was frustrated State Police didn’t definitively rule out other possible causes of impairment by drawing Robinson’s blood. He also said he was concerned State Police didn’t examine her cellphone records to check for other possible causes of distraction.

Silva's blood was drawn, and it tested negative for any drugs or alcohol, McGovern said.

Additional defendants listed in the lawsuit are Church of the King as well as insurance companies for the church and Robinson as defendants. The church owned the car Robinson was driving, and the lawsuit argues she was “on an errand and mission” for the church, whose pastor is Steve Robinson, her husband.

Aside from wrongful death, the suit blames her for damages such as mental anguish as well as loss of love and affection.

In a statement, Schonekas said that Robinson and her family “extend their deepest sympathies and heartfelt sorrow to all concerned for the loss of Ricardo Silva Jr.’s life.”

“While Mrs. Robinson wishes that this terrible accident had not happened, obviously she would not have made the turn into her driveway unless she felt it was safe to do so,” Schonekas’ statement added.

The case has been allotted to U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon.

Originally from Indiana, Silva was killed less than three months before he was to marry his fiancée, Taylor Stevens, whose job brought the couple to the New Orleans area.

A Bush resident, Silva briefly worked for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and later joined the NOPD, graduating from the force’s training academy last year. He proposed to Stevens at his academy graduation ceremony.

Viewing, prayer service in Covington on Thursday for NOPD rookie killed in off-duty motorcycle crash Local residents on Thursday afternoon will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to rookie New Orleans Police Department officer Ric…