The third and final defendant accused of killing a teenager in Metairie last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Jefferson Parish courtroom.
In a deal with Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office, Chicobi Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday in the shooting death of Tyris James, who was found dead in the 2300 block of Arnoult Road on Jan. 20, 2018.
The plea came the day jury selection for his second-degree murder trial was set to begin in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, and the deal ensures Smith won't spend more than 40 years in prison for the killing. He was facing mandatory life sentence if convicted.
How long Smith will spend behind bars was not available in court documents Tuesday. He will be sentenced Wednesday by Judge Scott Schlegel.
Smith's co-defendants also accepted deals with prosecutors. Valentin Martinez, 19, was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison, though he will be eligible for parole after 25 years because he was 17 at the time of the killing.
Just days earlier, Angelo Holmes Jr., 23, received a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
According to authorities, James was shot in the head during an argument that erupted inside a car. Witnesses saw his body pushed from that vehicle and left near a bag of marijuana North Arnoult between West Napoleon Avenue and Interstate 10.