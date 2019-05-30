Even the property deed may not be enough for New Orleans developer and reality TV star Sidney Torres IV to hold onto a building he recently bought at a prime Frenchmen Street address, according to a judge's ruling Thursday.
Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Chris Bruno found that Vaso, the busy music club that Torres hoped to evict after making the winning bid for the building at 500 Frenchmen St., properly exercised its right to buy the building out from under him at the same price.
Bruno also denied Torres' motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him over the purchase.
Bruno's decision, though not final, spells a win for Kishore “Mike” and Aaron Motwani, prominent players in French Quarter real estate. They were outbid by Torres last October for the property, a two-story corner building with a wraparound balcony.
Torres, the former French Quarter trash magnate who stars in the CNBC house-flipping show “The Deed,” put in the winning $5.6 million bid last year for the building. The Motwanis weren’t done, though. They turned to Vaso, aiming to piggyback off the club’s purchase right and snatch the building away from Torres.
Torres has accused Aaron Motwani of threatening his real estate agent over the purchase. The agent claimed in a letter that Motwani first offered him a commission if he would persuade the out-of-state sellers to pivot from Torres. Then, Motwani threatened to “ruin our lives until ‘the end of New Orleans,’ ” wrote the agent, George Jeansonne, in a letter provided by Torres.
"Those allegations are completely false and baseless and are fabricated to distract attention from the merits of the case," Aaron Motwani said Thursday.
To ensure his winning bid, Torres included an escalator clause that automatically raised his offer over others by $60,000. The Motwanis argued that Torres and the building’s sellers conspired to deny Vaso its purchase option, in part by raising the required deposit.
In a statement, Aaron Motwani said he was pleased with Bruno's decision “as we believed from the very start of the case that Sidney Torres and his companies acted in bad faith and participated in a fraudulent sale.”
He added, “We look forward to redeveloping this great property and continuing to support the fabric of the community.”
Motwani said the deal with Vaso calls for the club to buy the building and sell part of it back to the Motwanis. The club, he said, will remain.
Torres said he plans to appeal Bruno’s ruling. “We’re not backing down because we feel the law is on our side,” he said. “This whole thing is basically not over.”
Torres described the Motwanis’ effort to acquire the building after losing out in the bidding as “a snake move.”
When he had the French Quarter garbage collection contract, Torres was known for the lemony scent he ordered spread through the city’s historic core. He said he planned to evict Vaso in part over unsanitary conditions, including rats.
“I’m very anal when it comes to cleanliness,” Torres said. “Right now (Vaso) doesn’t fit with what I own.”
But according to Bruno, the same goes for Torres.
Attempts to reach the owners of Vaso were not successful Thursday.