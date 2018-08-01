A Jefferson Parish judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the triple-murder case against Corey Woods after a juror failed to report for second day of the trial. No alternates had been selected the day before to take his place.
Judge Donald Rowan granted a joint motion by prosecutors with District Attorney Paul Connick's office and Woods' defense team at 10:30 a.m. in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, court documents show.
Rowan also issued orders for the juror, Donald Hackett, to be held without bond pending a hearing for contempt of court.
It is not clear why no alternate jurors were selected on Monday.
The trial was reset for Sept. 11. Woods is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Woods, 33, of Metairie, is accused of Malcolm Wallace, 25; Wallace’s girlfriend Daneka Lotts, 24; and Wallace’s sister, Monica Bates, 16 while they all sat in a car in Metairie in January 2017.
Prosecutors say Woods, who was friends with the three victims and was watching football with them on Jan. 22, 2017, went with the three victims for a quick trip to Academy Sports. As the car approached the house, Woods, who was in the back seat with Bates, allegedly shot all three of them and fled the vehicle.
Prosecutors outlined their case against Woods during opening statements on Tuesday, say Woods shot Wallace on behalf of another man who had a beef with Wallace, and killed the two women so there would be no witnesses.
The killing stunned the Wallace family, who had known Woods for years and said they had no idea why he would have done such a thing.
Woods' attorneys say he did not commit the crime, pointed out surveillance videos at the strip center did not capture an image of his face, that there were no witnesses and go gun was recovered.