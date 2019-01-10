Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent a pointed letter last month to the federal judge and monitors overseeing the reform push at the New Orleans Police Department, questioning both the monitors' budget and the limits of their authority, court records show.

The monitors responded with a letter of their own, praising the department’s progress thus far, but rejecting the city’s claim that it is in “93 percent compliance” with the consent decree, its 2012 reform agreement with the federal government.

The exchange, which was filed into the court record Thursday, peels back the curtain on tensions between the monitors and the city that were previously private. They also offer insight into Cantrell’s thinking about the consent decree as she picks her next police chief -- a process that is expected to conclude Monday.

Although the letters were nominally about the date of the next court hearing in the consent decree case, and whether it would be televised, they cover much more ground.

Speaking in an interview about his tenure on Wednesday, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison -- who also signed the city’s letter, along with City Council at-large members Jason Williams and Helena Moreno, and City Attorney Sunni LeBeouf -- denied that the back-and-forth signaled a testy relationship.

Harrison announced Tuesday that he is resigning as chief to lead police in Baltimore, which is also under a federal consent decree.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s tension,” he said. “I would say that we want to make sure that we’re focusing on items that -- No. 1 -- are on the consent decree and relative to the consent decree. (That’s) so that our focus allows us to move faster to reaching compliance.”

Lifting the consent decree is a top goal for Cantrell, as it was for Mayor Mitch Landrieu before her. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, who oversees the monitors and the consent decree, has never revealed a set timeline for fulfilling its goals, however.

The city’s Dec. 6 letter shows that Cantrell is anxious for a resolution. City officials wrote the Police Department is “ripe” for a determination that it is in compliance with the lengthy and detailed consent decree.

The city said that by its own accounting, the Police Department is at “93 percent compliance” with the document.

The city also detailed at length how much it has spent on the monitors -- whose paychecks it cuts under the terms of the consent decree -- and the overall reform effort.

New Orleans has spent about $10.3 million on the monitors and their team, “some of whom fly in monthly, at the City’s expense,” the letter said.

The city said it had found it difficult to “manage the monitors’ billing and associated costs in a manner which ensures that they are only working on consent decree constitutional policing related issues, and not on NOPD and/or city management related matters -- which NOPD and/or city personnel should handle exclusively.”

Those lines have sometimes “blurred,” the city claimed.

However, in a Dec. 13 letter of his own, lead federal monitor Jonathan Aronie said that his team has carefully followed the consent decree’s 492 paragraphs. Aronie said he wrote the letter at Morgan's behest.

“As I believe the City knows by now, the Monitoring Team remains impressed by the progress the NOPD has made to date,” Aronie said. “It is a testament to the hard work of the men and women of the Department and to the commitment, discipline, and forward thinking of the Department’s current leadership. Nevertheless, the basis for your statement that the Department is ‘at 93% compliance’ is unclear.”

The Police Department must still prove that it polices city streets without racial or gender bias, that it works effectively with the community, that supervisors evaluate subordinates effectively and that beat cops follow the law during street stops, he said.

“While we cannot say, based on our monitoring, that the Department will be in full and effective compliance in those areas in the 'very near future,' we certainly agree the Department’s overall progress to date has been admirable – especially considering the Department’s slow start,” Aronie said.

Despite the letters, Harrison said this week he was “confident” NOPD early this year will be given a definite timeline for when it will be found in substantial compliance with an agreement whose comprehensiveness was unprecedented at the time it was approved six years ago.

The chief said nationwide policing circles already consider his agency’s progress on the consent decree remarkable, especially because it was prompted mainly by a slew of unconstitutional patrolling practices that had become entrenched, as well as a series of unjustified police shootings in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

He alluded to how one agency took a dozen years to comply with a consent decree that was less complex.

While he didn’t name that agency, it appeared he was referring to the Los Angeles Police Department, which took about 12 years to comply with a consent decree approved in 2001, in the wake of a corruption scandal that ensnared that agency’s anti-gang unit.

“I think the entire goal and message of (the letter) is let’s get to a point where we can know where we are, and agree where we are, (and) create the pathway and the execution plan to get this out and get us to a compliance so we can tell the world this great success story," he said.