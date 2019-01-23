Frederick Brown was already an experienced drug trafficker when he first got a phone call in 2013 from Chad Scott, known as "Big Dog" among those in the drug trade who feared him as an aggressive federal agent.
"I hung up," Brown said. When Scott called right back, Brown made his wife answer.
"I gave her the phone like it's a disease," he said Wednesday in federal court as one of the star witnesses in the corruption trial of Scott, who is accused of perjury, obstruction of justice and other crimes.
That phone call was the start of a relationship between the two men: one a major drug trafficker moving cocaine and heroin from Houston to Louisiana, the other a federal drug agent looking to make big cases in southeast Louisiana.
Both men allegedly benefited from the association. Scott got information on shipments moving along the Interstate 12 corridor. In return, Scott offered some measure of possible protection for Brown, and the promise of eventual help if he was ever arrested.
Brown's testimony about the drug trade and his interactions with federal agents came as Scott sat at the defendant's table in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, facing seven counts including perjury, obstruction and falsification of government records in the rare trial of a federal law enforcement officer.
On Wednesday, Brown provided a window into the world of high-dollar drug trafficking, where hundreds of kilos of cocaine and heroin move from Houston to the east coast, and millions of dollars in cash flow back the other way.
Brown testified that when he got out of jail in 2008 after a 13-year stint for dealing, he had very little money. He described how he persuaded drug suppliers, including one named Edwin Martinez, to "front" him drugs in Houston that he would transport to Hammond, Louisiana. Once there, Brown sold it on to two men, who put it out on the street.
By cutting the kilos of cocaine with other substances, Brown testified, he could increase his profit. At one point, Brown was paying $27,000 per kilogram of cocaine in Houston, then reselling it for $36,000 in Hammond.
Brown was good at it: Over a two-year period, he made about $400,000, he testified. But he kept moving more drugs. By selling in Atlanta and Baltimore, he could move a greater volume than if he was just going to Hammond, he said.
He stopped using cars to transport the drugs, because "cops look for cars," he said. Instead, he started using 18-wheelers.
"I would just give the driver a suitcase," he said. Truck drivers know their routes and they know where police are likely to be, he said.
Brown was living the lavish lifestyle of a successful drug dealer, too. He bought Bentleys, a Rolls-Royce and a Mercedes for his wife. The pair built a fancy new house and wore hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry.
Brown's favorite purchase was his white Ford Harley-Davidson Edition pickup. Scott also took a liking to the truck, Brown testified. In 2014, Scott told Brown that he needed to start turning over assets in order to show prosecutors that he was cooperating. One such asset was the truck, Brown said.
But it had too many miles on it, so Brown instead bought a $43,000 white Ford F-150 pickup at an auction and turned that over to Scott along with a Rolex watch, according to Brown's testimony.
That didn't end their relationship. In 2015, Brown was called to a meeting with Scott at a Houston-area hotel. At that meeting, Scott asked Brown if he knew Jorge Perralta, who was a drug supplier.
Brown said he didn't, even though Perralta was the supplier for Edwin Martinez, from whom Brown often bought drugs. Scott showed him a picture of Perralta and asked if he was sure. Because Brown wanted to do whatever it took to help Scott in the hope of not being charged, he went along with saying he knew the man, he said.
Nine months later, Scott came to see him again, asking about Perralta. He persuaded Brown to testify that Perralta had been at drug transactions with Edwin Martinez.
Brown testified in Perralta's trial, and Perralta was convicted. But within weeks, he had been released and two members of Scott's task force had been arrested. Scott found himself at the center of a sprawling investigation that focused on his task force and dozens of cases going back more than a decade.
The story laid out by Brown to federal prosecutors offered a relatively detailed description of the drug trade and his interactions with Scott.
But a cross-examination by Stephen Garcia, one of Scott's attorneys, sought to highlight Brown's admitted crimes in order to raise questions about the truth of his testimony.
Brown admitted to lying and drug trafficking but insisted he was telling the truth now.
Garcia asked Brown if he was willing to say whatever it would take to get his sentence reduced. "You need a lifeline to get you out of jail quicker, don't you?" he asked.
"You mean what do I need to do?" Brown replied.
"As a snitch, you would be the lowest of the low," Garcia said. "But if you bring down Chad Scott, you would be a hero?"
Brown agreed that a lot of people in jail would be happy if Scott were convicted.
Garcia hammered Brown over the dates and details of previous statements, prompting multiple "I don't knows" from Brown and including several bench conferences as Judge Jane Triche Milazzo attempted to sort through the various objections raised by prosecutors during Garcia's questioning.
During one testy exchange, Garcia questioned Brown about his testimony at Perralta's trial. "I perjured myself," Brown said.
"No question about that sir," Garcia retorted, drawing an admonition from the judge.
The trial will resume Thursday.