Relying on a provision in last year’s sweeping criminal justice reforms, a New Orleans judge on Wednesday reduced the sentence for a man convicted of attacking a French Quarter jazz musician from life to 20 years in prison.
Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny lowered the sentence for Terrell Belvin, 34, who was convicted along with co-defendant Reeshawn Arnold of attacking musician Doug Potter outside the Last Call Bar and Grill in the French Quarter in January 2014.
Potter was left with permanent brain damage. Belvin was initially given a five-year term for the crime of second-degree battery, but prosecutors invoked his previous convictions for drug offenses to hand him a life term as a multiple offender.
However, since Belvin’s conviction and sentence had yet to become final, staff attorney Sarah O’Brien of the Orleans Public Defenders took advantage of a narrow window in the sentencing laws to secure the lower term.
"The habitual offender life-without-parole law wasn't designed for people with drug priors. I'm thrilled that Mr. Belvin won't spend the rest of his life inside the walls of Angola," O'Brien said in a statement after the hearing.
However, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said it was "outrageous" that the judge resentenced Belvin without hearing from Potter's family, and Potter's wife also issued a statement.
"Have they forgotten what was done to my husband — six brain surgeries, months spent in hospital, learning to walk, talk and even swallow again?" Cynthia Potter said. "The residual effects of the beating they gave my husband are too numerous to count. Shouldn't there be justice in our justice system?"
The reduced sentence came over the objections of the District Attorney's Office, which argued that the changes to the multiple-bill law did not apply retroactively to Belvin. Assistant District Attorney Michael Danon had also asked the judge to delay the hearing until Potter or his relatives had a chance to testify.
O'Brien said the judge was obligated to hear from the victim only at the initial sentencing.
At one point, Danon walked over to O'Brien and her client and waved a stack of graphic pictures of Potter's injuries in front of them.
"This is what they did. There’s no victim in this case, is there?" he said.
Derbigny said Danon's action was "disrespectful" and ordered him to apologize to O'Brien.
The judge ultimately sided with the defense on the question of whether Potter or his relatives had to be given the opportunity to testify.
Danon said he would seek a writ to overturn that decision.
Belvin's defense attorney was racing the clock to get his sentence cut. Another law, which goes into effect Aug. 1, would have prevented Belvin from receiving the lower sentence.
Danon said the District Attorney's Office was not given enough advance warning of the resentencing.
"She was trying to rush this through before Aug. 1," he said.
Arnold, the co-defendant, received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty as charged.
Editor's Note: This article was updated on July 18 to correct references to Arnold's sentence and to the prosecution's request for a continuance.