New Orleans jail officials are doing better in serving ill inmates, federal monitors said Tuesday, even as slipshod record-keeping and violence within the jail -- as well as a looming deadline to build a temporary mental-health facility -- suggest much more progress needs to be made.

U.S. District Judge Lance Africk and lead federal monitor Margo Frasier said at a court hearing that they saw signs of improvement inside the New Orleans jail, which has been under federal oversight since it instituted a reform agreement with inmate advocates and the U.S. Justice Department in 2013.

Deputies are being trained on how to deal with withdrawal and detoxification, and Tulane University doctors have been brought in to provide some mental-health services. Dr. Robert Greifinger, a prison health care expert, said that he saw “substantial and measurable improvement” on his most recent tour.

But Africk warned during the hearing that there were still crucial issues left unaddressed. And he noted that the impending construction of a multi-million dollar temporary mental health facility and its permanent replacement will be a major test for the Sheriff’s Office and Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“The last compliance report is the best report this court has seen since this litigation began," said Africk, referring to a March progress report discussed frequently Tuesday. "It’s clear that significant process is being made … but we do have a ways to go."

When Africk and Frasier toured the jail last month, they found a boy sitting in a darkened cell in the youth tier. The frightened teen told them the light bulb had been out for days. Deputies installed a new one in minutes. But leaving a boy in the dark for days demonstrated how the jail must do a better job of analyzing its missteps to keep moving forward, Frasier said.

“There has to be action plans, audits,” said Frasier, a former sheriff in Texas. “The self-criticism needs to be there, the accountability for folks not doing things needs to happen.”

Positive signs

Until the latest report released in March, reports on the jail from monitors had focused on short staffing, rampant inmate violence, frequent suicide attempts and endemic drug abuse at the lock-up. The monitors said all of those problems still exist, but others are finally being tamped down.

Medical and mental health care, once recurring sore spots, have finally been improved over the past year, according to Frasier’s team of monitors.

About half of the deputies working at the jail have now received training on detoxification and withdrawal, whereas on past visits none had been trained.

Greifinger also said that the jail’s health contractor, a private company called Wellpath that was previously known as Correct Care Solutions, has improved inmate care.

The jail has also added Tulane Department of Psychiatry doctors to provide mental health services. Dr. Raymond F. Patterson, the mental health monitor, said that the Tulane psychiatrists had significantly improved the assessments the jail makes of inmates when they first enter the lock-up.

However, Patterson struck similar note as Frasier about the jail’s failure to analyze incidents and mistakes. He said he had received inaccurate data about the number of individual counseling sessions inmates receive. Meanwhile, there seems to be no review of spikes in suicide attempts.

“How is it that there are 13 in one month and two in another month?” Patterson asked. “That’s the analysis that is lacking and has been.”

Frasier said she saw a similar pattern of poor record keeping around deputies’ use of force on inmates and violence between inmates.

In the past, the monitors have consistently faulted jail officials for failing to report attacks that were only revealed later through clinic and emergency room records. The jail is now much more transparent, the monitors said.

In 2018, the jail disclosed 442 inmate-on-inmate assaults and 260 uses of force by staff. The monitors’ report did not attempt to compare those statistics to prior years.

But Frasier said punishment is still spotty for late or missing reports from guards and supervisors. The jail also fails to examine why fights and beat-downs happen, she said.

“I’m glad to say is there’s been a lot of focus for a long time on making sure the reports are written,” she said. “What I think is lacking is the critical analysis not event by event … but the analysis that you do when you start realizing there are trends and there are patterns.”

A building problem

During the hearing, Africk and the monitors saved their most pointed comments for Cantrell’s administration.

Under state law, the city is responsible for providing the Sheriff’s Office with its facilities. The jail’s reform agreement requires it to provide appropriate facilities for inmates who suffer from mental health problems, but plans for a dedicated building have been stalled for years.

In February, the Mayor’s Office seemed to waffle on whether it wanted to create a new building, as Africk prefers, or to renovate part of the existing Orleans Justice Center, as some reformers advocated. Creating temporary housing for mental health inmates while that permanent facility is constructed would be "very costly," the city warned.

Officials estimated that the temporary housing project would cost $4.5 million to $5 million by itself.

The judge responded the next month by ordering the city to “immediately” begin renovating an existing building to house mental health inmates on a temporary basis, as well as designing a permanent building for the long run.

City Attorney Sunni LeBeouf said Tuesday that the administration hopes to have the temporary building renovated by March and the permanent one finished by June 2022.

Greifinger and Patterson, the health experts on the monitoring team, said they had yet to receive detailed building plans for the permanent expansion. They need those to determine whether inmates will be adequately housed and treated, they said.

“We haven’t been involved in that,” Greifinger said. “There should be an architectural program that’s very specific as to what the functions are to be, way before the space is allocated.”

Africk said all the parties involved in the renovation and construction effort needed to work together. He likened the process to inspecting a car’s brakes and motors before buying it.

“The city’s interested in saving money, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but the money can’t be saved at the expense of not having a constitutional jail,” Africk said. “It makes no sense to renovate or build a building which is not designed to remedy the deficiencies which we are all trying to correct … there’s no reason why we should set ourselves up to fail.”

The director

The hearing also provided a window into the corrections philosophy of Darnley Hodge Sr., a longtime jail administrator in Virginia who served as a monitor in New Orleans before Africk installed him as the jail’s independent compliance director in February 2018.

Hodge is the second jail director, a position created by court order in 2016 that essentially sidelined longtime Sheriff Marlin Gusman after years of critical monitoring reports.

Gusman was present at Tuesday's hearing but did not speak. Hodge weighed in after monitor Patricia Hardyman said she still sees problems with how the jail separates inmates to avoid gang fights or personal disputes. The jail’s classification specialists too often overrode recommended placements in order to quickly send inmates to an intake tier upon booking, she said.

Hodge said he would comply with Hardyman’s recommendations -- but he bristled at the idea that inmates need to be divided into finely-tuned categories.

“I believe in one simple approach: you either fit into direct supervision or you don’t,” he said, referring to a management style where deputies mix with inmates to guard them closely. “If you don’t do that, then you go to another classification level.”

Hodge also rejected the notion expressed by several monitors that the jail does not examine its missteps. But his response raised eyebrows in the hearing as Hodge seemed to suggest that he may be considering leaving his post.

“We do conduct critical analysis of every single incident,” he said. “I don’t want to leave this organization in a few months and things regress back to whatever.”

That prompted Africk to reassure Hodge about the positive improvements observed in the latest monitors’ report.

“When you say, ‘when you leave this organization in a few months,’ you really don’t mean that,” Africk said. “When I leave, you leave, not before.”

After the hearing, Hodge said he has no immediate plans to depart and hopes to see the jail reforms through to their end.