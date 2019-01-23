One of the defendants in a 2017 killing spree admitted his guilt and received a 35-year sentence Wednesday under an agreement with New Orleans prosecutors.

Edmond Bacchus, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and other counts in front of Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White, who handed down the sentence.

He received a sentencing enhancement under state law for being a member of a criminal street gang.

Prosecutors said Bacchus and five other men left a trail of bodies throughout the New Orleans area. An investigation ultimately led to the indictment of six men in connection with four homicides, including the slaying of a mother of five in a New Orleans East apartment complex.

However, Bacchus was charged in connection with only one of those killings: the shooting of three women inside a car in the 7th Ward along with Errol Krish. Latonya Clark, 25, died.

With credit for time served and good behavior, Bacchus could serve far less than his nominal sentence. He received a 14-year sentence on the manslaughter count by itself.

+3 Man pleads guilty to role in four New Orleans killings; two more charged in street gang case A man accused of four murders over a bloody week in New Orleans quietly pleaded guilty to reduced charges last month, the day after a grand ju…

Bacchus was represented by defense attorney Michael Kennedy, who said he was pleased with the agreement he hammered out with District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

“This has been a long, two-year process to reach this resolution,” Kennedy said. “My client is really just a kid, arrested at 17. There has been a lot of frustration and a lot of negotiation. But at the end, we are satisfied that, working with the DA’s Office, we have crafted a deal that reflects the seriousness of the charges but at the same time recognizes my client’s limited culpability.”

Krish and three other co-defendants previously pleaded guilty. Left on the docket are Vernell Nelson and Andre Francis.

Defense attorneys for the pair have alleged that prosecutors manipulated the grand jury process to keep key details about the case secret ahead of their trial. The Louisiana Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of prosecutors, however.

White has not set a trial date for Nelson and Francis. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Alex Calenda and Irena Zajickova.