A Jefferson Parish School Board member has been accused of trying to "humiliate" and "intimidate" a former school system employee who is suing the board.
The claims were added to a lawsuit filed earlier this year by former board employee Amzie Pigott that alleges harassment by board member Cedric Floyd, among other complaints.
The suit now accuses board member Marion Bonura of violating Pigott's constitutional rights at a meeting in June, when the board was discussing whether to censure Floyd for conduct described in an earlier suit.
In both suits, the plaintiffs are represented by Michael Delesdernier, a Metairie attorney and former school board member who frequently clashed with Floyd at board meetings before losing a 2014 re-election bid to Bonura.
Bonura, according to the suit, was referring to Pigott when he said that "Mr. Delesdernier had another person he could put a chain around and make Floyd look bad."
The suit alleges that "Bonura's comments were in retaliation against (Pigott) for making a harassment complaint against the school board and Floyd." It goes on to say that "Bonura's statement that plaintiff, an African-American female, had a chain around her was demeaning, insulting and an effort to diminish, humiliate and intimidate an African-American woman."
Bonura scoffed at those assertions.
"It's just sour grapes by someone who's a sore loser," he said of Delesdernier. "I feel like it's harassment, on his part, of me."
Delesdernier "couldn't defeat me at the polls, so he's doing everything he can to hurt the children of Jefferson Parish," Bonura added, saying that both lawsuits were Delesdernier's attempt at revenge on him and Floyd.
Pigott's complaint is the second of its kind. Earlier this summer, the board voted to settle claims by former board administrative assistant Sharon Hunter, who said that during her tenure, Floyd had isolated her, berated her, and phoned and texted her thousands of times.
Floyd and the other board members named as defendants were dismissed from that suit, but a claim against the school system's administration remained, and the board agreed to settle it for $60,000.
Pigott's suit makes similar claims. It was originally filed in 24th Judicial District Court but has since been moved to federal court.
The board will vote next week on appointing attorney Randall Kleinman to represent Bonura. Kleinman already represents Floyd and former Superintendent Isaac Joseph in the suit. Kim Boyle represents the board.