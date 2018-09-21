New Orleans prosecutors on Thursday secured the conviction of a man in a broad daylight killing on a St. Roch street that was caught on surveillance video.

A jury convicted Nytilex Jones, 36, of the second-degree murder of Samuel “Poncho” Kelley in 2013. Jones, who has been in custody since the week of the shooting, faces a mandatory life sentence on Oct. 10.

On July 27, 2013, Jones walked out of a corner store called Jack’s Meat Market near Mandeville and N. Derbigny streets with a gun in his hand. He shot Kelley three times in the back. Then he ran over to Kelley, 38, and delivered four more shots to the back of his head.

Jones walked off “casually” and drove away in a silver Acura, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory said. Residents in the area milled about for minutes afterwards before police arrived. The entire sequence of events was caught on video.

The Orleans Public Defenders assigned to Jones' case had hoped to avoid a trial altogether. In several pre-trial motions, they argued that Jones was incompetent to stand trial.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Arthur Hunter rejected those motions. The jurors, who never heard about the competency questions, convicted Jones in five minutes.

In his opening statement, Guillory said the case was straightforward.

While not a single eyewitness was willing to appear on the stand, the video told the whole story, Guillory said.

“Samuel Kelley’s final moments, his murder and the moments thereafter are captured on clear videotape. You will be the witnesses,” Guillory told the jury.

Guillory said the video did not show Kelly making any aggressive motions before his death.

However, Daniel Engelberg, the chief of trial for the Orleans Public Defenders, said the video showed a more complicated sequence that proved his client acted in self-defense.

Kelley was a “bully” and drug dealer who controlled the high-crime area around Jack’s Meat Market through intimidation, Engelberg said. He argued that a half hour before the shooting, Kelley threatened Jones.

When Jones walked out of the store after buying a cigar he was faced with an “imminent threat” from Kelley and another drug dealer, Chris “Six” Wells, Engelberg said.

“The fear is gathering in his body. The adrenaline is pumping. He looks out and he sees ‘Six’ right in front of his car with a gun,” Engelberg said. “At this point he’s just reacting.”

Wells pleaded guilty in April to federal charges for dealing heroin near Jack’s Meat Market.

Jones testified before the jury returned its verdict. His defense attorneys made several last-ditch efforts to forestall the trial.

In a Tuesday motion, attorneys pointed to 426 pages of medical records generated since December, which they said showed evidence of “paranoid delusional behavior” and a diagnosis of psychosis by doctors in jail.

Since Hunter declared Jones competent for trial in December his “condition has worsened dramatically,” the public defenders said.

Hunter rejected that motion and another one just before trial on Wednesday, relying on the testimony of two other forensic experts who said Jones was ready for trial.

Engelberg represented Jones with Sarah O’Brien of the Orleans Public Defenders. Guillory prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Andre Gaudin.

The proceedings this week were the second time prosecutors attempted to try the case. In June, Jones said he was going to represent himself before backtracking on the first day of trial.

Jones refused to change out of his orange jail uniform before that trial and mumbled throughout the jury selection process.

At one point, he said, “They be showing reconstructed videos, they fixing this video.”