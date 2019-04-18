As a defense lawyer paced a New Orleans courtroom on Wednesday, he waived a long-barreled silver revolver in front of the jury.

Danny Engelberg said that by his estimation, the gun was more than a foot in length. Yet according to two cops’ version of events, his client had stuffed the gun into his waistband or a pocket while running from the scene of 25-year-old Nelson Smith’s shooting death.

There were too many suspicious claims from those cops -- the state’s only eyewitnesses -- to convict Lorenzo Conner of murder, Engelberg and co-counsel Mariah Holder of the Orleans Public Defenders said.

On Wednesday night, a jury agreed. Conner, 28, was acquitted of second-degree murder and other counts after about five hours of deliberation.

The two-day trial in front of Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny came more than seven years after Conner was arrested in the Oct. 22, 2011 killing of Smith in Central City.

Responding officers Henry Linehan and Stephen Perkins said they were on patrol around sunset when gunshots rang out a block away. As they raced to the scene, they spotted Conner running.

Perkins, who now works at an oil refinery, said he saw Conner try to throw the revolver over a fence. It bounced back and hit the ground, he testified Wednesday.

“My partner said, ‘I got him,’ and I turned around to secure the weapon,” Perkins said.

Conner was arrested within minutes. Perkins said he put the gun in the front seat of a Police Department cruiser.

However, Engelberg and Holder questioned why there was no record in a radio call log of the gun’s discovery. They also wondered why in one police report, Conner was supposedly seen running with the gun in his hand.

Engelberg gave his demonstration of the difficulty of tucking the long revolver into his pants while he was cross-examining Perkins.

The gun was central at trial because no witnesses testified directly to seeing Conner shoot Smith. However, the revolver was a ballistic match the weapon used to kill Smith.

Most of the closing arguments centered on whether Linehan and Perkins, neither of whom are still with the Police Department, could be trusted, along with longtime officer Timothy Bender, who was the lead homicide detective.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dawkins said the cops had no reason to lie about seeing the weapon with Conner. She said discrepancies in police reports -- like the claim that Conner had the gun out as he ran -- were natural.

“If we’re all lying to get our stories straight, why are the stories still so different? There are discrepancies because it is human nature. It’s a game of telephone. Someone tells somebody else what happened,” she said. “That’s why we have to go back to the source, ladies and gentlemen. That’s why we have to go back to the two gentlemen who were there.”

Holder, in her closing statement, noted that Conner’s arrest came before the Police Department was about to begin major reforms under a federal consent decree. Officers did not have to wear body-worn cameras yet, so there was no independent verification of Perkins’ account.

“He lets his partner go on his own. Doesn’t it seem extremely dangerous that he doesn’t have his back? That just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever,” she said.

Bender failed to collect forensic evidence from a doorknob supposedly touched by the shooter, she said. He also failed to investigate other men who might have wanted Smith dead.

“The police got tunnel vision, and they had Mr. Conner, and they weren’t going to get anything else, and so what they collected had to match Mr. Conner,” she said.