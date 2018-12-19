Three inmates fighting to overturn their convictions for raping a man in Orleans Parish Prison moved closer to winning a new trial this week after a judge said the clock for their appeal was reset when the alleged victim recanted.

Byron Morgan, now 43 and suffering from a terminal illness, testified in April that a 1994 rape accusation he lodged against Louis Alexander Jr., Gerald LeBoeuf and Michael C. Williams Jr. was a lie he fabricated in a bid to get out of his jail term.

While that new story essentially reopened the case, New Orleans prosecutors have argued that the men waited too long to ask a judge to toss out their convictions.

But ad hoc Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron said Wednesday that the three men, who have been serving life terms at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since their 1995 convictions, could still appeal because Morgan's recantation came just a few months ago.

Prosecutors said they will appeal Waldron’s decision, a process that could put the case on hold for months. The judge has yet to rule on the substance of Morgan's claims.

In the meantime, Assistant District Attorney Kyle Daly tossed a curve ball at defense attorneys for the three prisoners. Daly said officials had just uncovered the evidence box with Morgan’s Orleans jail clothes inside.

As the cardboard box sat on a table before him, Daly added that the state would have no objection to the defense lawyers testing the clothes for DNA from semen or other contact. Morgan’s jail garb apparently was never tested for DNA ahead of the original trial.

The proposition is a high-stakes dilemma for the inmates and their attorneys. If they run the test and the clothes bear no trace of their DNA, that could bolster their case for innocence.

On the other hand, prosecutors could well maintain that the absence of DNA doesn’t prove they were innocent. And a DNA match for any one of the men could undermine Morgan’s claim that he never had contact with any of them.

Williams’ defense attorney, Joe Rome, said he thought the state’s offer might be a ploy to stall for time.

“That’s not my job. That’s the state’s job,” he said of the proposed DNA test.

He also raised concern that the outfit might have been contaminated during Hurricane Katrina, which swamped one of the local courthouse’s evidence rooms.

Defense attorneys for Alexander and LeBoeuf have not said whether they will accept the district attorney’s invitation.

At age 17, Morgan was serving a one-year sentence for breaking into his girlfriend’s house when he claimed that LeBoeuf enticed him into a cell and raped him on Jan. 12, 1994. He said all three men proceeded to force him to perform oral sex on them. They were convicted at a trial in 1995 and sentenced to life.

In his April testimony, Morgan said he made up the allegation because another inmate told him it would get him released.

“I just randomly picked somebody,” Morgan said. “I didn’t know these guys from Adam.”

Morgan claimed that he spent years telling anyone who would listen — including the offices of District Attorneys Harry Connick, Eddie Jordan and Leon Cannizzaro — that his original accusation was false.

Morgan said he also told prosecutors under Connick ahead of the trial that his claim was false, but they still pressed ahead. They also never told the defense team at the trial about Morgan's shifting stories, lawyers for the three defendants say now.

However, Morgan's testimony against the men at the trial was bolstered by forensic evidence. A doctor who examined him on the day of the alleged assault saw signs of "multiple anal fissures."

LeBoeuf's attorney, Beth Sgro of the Orleans Public Defenders, argued in a motion that another medical professional reported no visible injuries, and a third saw only one possible tear.

Morgan's testimony in April is further complicated by the fact that he claimed in 2012 that he had been raped, again, inside the New Orleans jail. His allegations that time were strikingly similar to the original rape claim, and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office denied that a sexual assault took place.

Morgan now says that the fresh rape accusation was an attempt to focus attention on the earlier case.

“Back in 2012, I purposely said it all over again ... so that they’ll know that something’s not right, because I could not get through to these people,” he said in April.

As the three defendants sat together in shackles in Waldron's courtroom, their family members packed the benches in the audience. Williams’ mother, Desireé Williams, said afterward that Morgan’s latest tale gave her hope.

“I see him coming home, and before, I never saw him coming home,” she said.