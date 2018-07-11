Joseph Brant shuffled into court Wednesday in an orange jail jumpsuit, to all appearances ready to admit to an unexplained spate of deadly violence against women in New Orleans a decade ago.

But Brant, a 47-year-old with a scruffy beard, was not quite ready to sign on the dotted line, as emerged over a hearing that lasted for hours.

To the frustration of the judge, attorneys and the loved ones of one alleged victim, Brant declined to sign a plea form accepting guilt for two of the four killings he is accused of committing over an 11-month span in 2007 and 2008.

Defense attorney Barksdale Hortenstine said that Brant — who is already serving a life term for one woman’s murder — was ready to plead guilty verbally.

Nevertheless, something appeared to give Brant pause when it came to the written form, which is not a statutory requirement but nonetheless is common practice at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

“In nine years, ladies and gentlemen, I’ve never accepted a plea without a plea form,” Judge Robin Pittman said. “No one informed me that he would not be filling out a plea form for a first-degree murder.”

Pittman declined to accept the guilty pleas without the form and set a new Sept. 17 arraignment date. None of the parties elaborated further about why Brant would not sign.

The hearing was supposed to be the culmination of a carefully choreographed sequence of events. Brant, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to the August 2008 killing of Jessica Hawk, confessed to three more killings earlier this year.

Brant said he strangled an unidentified prostitute and burned her body in St. Roch on Oct. 17, 2007; shot to death Jody Johnson, 47, on Jan. 11, 2008; and shot to death Kirsten Brydum, a 25-year-old activist from San Francisco, on Sept. 27, 2008.

In exchange for the confession, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty for Brant on three counts of first-degree murder.

The parties in the case expected him to plead guilty to killing Johnson and Brydum on Wednesday.

For more than six hours, defense attorneys Hortenstine and Billy Sothern and Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli walked in and out of the courtroom, hoping to make Brant’s guilty plea happen.

Finally, Brant was led out of the courtroom, and it became obvious that there would be no plea Wednesday.

Friends of Brydum — who were forced to spend the day sitting through a separate child molestation trial as they waited in vain to give victim-impact statements — left with obvious frustration on their faces, but declined to comment.