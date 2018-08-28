His 60-year-old body shaking from Parkinson’s disease, Richard Donovan did not look like much of a threat as he sat in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Tuesday.

Yet prosecutors said Donovan shot an unwanted house guest in the head with little provocation in his Uptown home two years ago.

“Self-defense can be a very complicated concept,” Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dawkins told a jury. “The good news is that as you listen to the state’s evidence over the next few days, you won’t need to consider self-defense.”

Donovan went on trial Tuesday on a single count of second-degree murder in the killing of Burnell Collins Sr. He faces life imprisonment if convicted as charged.

Although he has admitted the killing, prosecutors and defense attorneys offered radically different takes on whether it was justified.

The single most important piece of evidence may be a one-hour interview Donovan gave to a detective soon after his arrest, narrating in a gravelly voice the final moments of Collins' life.

Donovan and Collins, 36, had known each other for years. Donovan said he allowed Collins to begin living at his Lyons Street residence several weeks before the Sept. 30, 2016, shooting because Collins was having trouble with his family.

Yet according to the interview Donovan gave police and the jury heard, the relationship soon soured. Donovan claimed that Collins began selling drugs out of the house, which is near Wisner Playground, and threatening him.

Jennifer Hull, a staff attorney with the Orleans Public Defenders, told the jury in an opening statement that her client was subjected to repeated demands for money. On one occasion Collins even kicked Donovan in the chest, she said.

Then, on the night of the killing, Collins barged into the house with a gun and told Donovan that they would be going to a bank to withdraw more cash the next day, she said.

“What the evidence will show is that Richard Donovan was a hostage in his own home, when Burnell Collins forced his way in with a gun threatening his life,” she said.

Hull said her client had only “one opportunity” to grab Collins’ gun and avoid being put “6 feet under.”

Donovan shot Collins in his living room.

“He truly believed that if he didn’t do something, he was not going to live to see the next day,” she said.

Yet what Donovan did next may undermine his chances at freedom. More than 24 hours passed without his attempting to contact police, authorities said.

Eventually, Collins’ mother grew alarmed that her son had failed to pick up two of his seven children from school. She called police, who went to the residence. Donovan surrendered on the morning of Oct. 1, after a standoff with SWAT officers that lasted for hours.

Police said they found Collins in the bathroom, rolled up inside a rug with zip ties around his wrists and ankles.

Dawkins said jurors should consider those facts carefully. She also asked them to take a close look at the confession tape. Donovan admitted to committing the shooting because he didn’t like the “attitude” Collins showed him, she said.

“He doesn’t confess to a killing that happened in the heat of the moment … he confesses to cruelly, calmly picking up the gun and executing Burnell Collins,” she said.

Dawkins admitted that the portrait of Collins painted in the confession tape was not “flattering.” However, she soon called Collins’ mother to the stand to rebut that image.

Donna Collins spoke in slow, deliberate sentences, sometimes stopping to dab tears from her eyes. “He’s my son,” she said. “He was a nephew. He was an uncle. He was a brother, he was a friend, and most of all he was a dad.”

Later, prosecutors called Detective Tindell Murdock to the stand. He described his interview with Donovan, which prosecutors played for the jury.

The trial continues Wednesday before Judge Darryl Derbigny.