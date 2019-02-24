A dozen years after Shane Gates sued the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for what he said was brutality in his 2006 drunken-driving arrest, he has met his final legal defeat: The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear his case.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier had thrown out Gates' civil rights case in 2017, after it had languished for a decade. Barbier cited Gates' failure to appear in court on state misdemeanor charges stemming from the same arrest, saying his doing so had delayed the civil case he had filed.
Gates was acquitted in 2012 of a felony charge of aggravated flight in connection with the same Nov. 16, 2006, arrest. But he has not appeared in court to answer his misdemeanor charges, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
"It is the understanding of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office that Mr. Gates is currently not residing within St. Tammany Parish and thus he is outside the jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Office," Sheriff's Office attorney Chadwick Collings said.
"Certainly if Mr. Gates comes in contact with law enforcement for any reason, including a simple traffic stop, it is the sheriff's expectation that he will then be brought into custody on his outstanding misdemeanor warrants."
Gates' attorney, John Hollister, argued that the misdemeanor charges were filed to affect Gates' lawsuit — something he claimed is a pattern in St. Tammany — and amounted to double jeopardy.
He said Gates has good reason to be wary of St. Tammany authorities.
"He’s got to come in and surrender? After having been beaten to a pulp the last time he surrendered to the tender mercies of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office?" Hollister said.
Gates' suit also named the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, Judge Richard Schwartz, the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court's Office and the state Attorney General's Office.
Barbier's ruling was upheld last year by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Gates' request for a hearing before the full appeals court was denied.
The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to hear the case.
Collings said the case had languished far too long and needed to be resolved. "The sheriff is pleased that yet another frivolous lawsuit has been brought to a successful conclusion," he said.
Hollister, who has represented Gates in the case since 2016, said he was not surprised by the high court's decision but was disappointed. "What I find particularly offensive is that we had pointed out all the conflicts of interest and illegalities in the case," he said.
Among other arguments, Hollister accused the state of prosecuting Gates in bad faith. He said that the prosecution of Gates for resisting arrest was instigated by the parish's insurer, St. Paul-Travelers, a company that Walter Reed, then the district attorney, had represented privately.
The same appellate court that ruled against Gates has now affirmed Reed's conviction on corruption and fraud charges, "showing what kind of character he is and how he operated," Hollister said.
"Sometimes it doesn't seem possible to get justice," he said.