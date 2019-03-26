A New Orleans man may spend the rest of his life in prison after the Louisiana Supreme Court reinstated his conviction Tuesday on an obstruction of justice charge related to the killing of his lover's husband.

Justices voted 5-2 to reinstate the conviction of Khoi Hoang, who was given a life sentence for obstruction of justice related to the 2013 slaying of Kenner businessman Lien Nguyen. Hoang wasn't convicted of the killing, but was sentenced in a New Orleans court as a habitual offender.

The high court said there was enough evidence for jurors to piece together a case that Hoang had stripped a license plate off a truck used to dump Nguyen’s body near Old Gentilly Highway, or had in some fashion been involved in a cover-up of the killing.

Hoang was involved in a romantic relationship with Nguyen's wife, prosecutors said.

The Supreme Court decision reversed a 2-1 ruling from the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2016 tossing Hoang’s conviction.

In an unsigned opinion, justices said that “a jury could reasonably infer (without speculating) that defendant removed the truck’s license plate or directed someone else to do so because the truck was going to be used in a murder or had just been used in a murder.”

Judges are supposed to rarely second-guess the work of juries, even when the evidence supporting their verdict is thin.

That decision prompted detailed dissents from two justices who said there was a total lack of evidence, with Justice John Weimer going so far as to say that he would have acquitted Hoang.

The 41-year-old New Orleans East man could now spend the rest of his life in Louisiana prisons, barring a successful appeal to a federal court or to state judges on a different basis.

From the start, police acknowledged that they had built a mostly circumstantial case against Hoang, who was accused of occupying one corner of a tangled and deadly love triangle.

Investigators theorized that Hoang conspired with Charity Nguyen to kill her husband, Lien, on April 23, 2013 so they could start a new life together.

An unidentified black male actually shot Lien Nguyen, according to a witness and video surveillance. However, a friend of Lien Nguyen’s testified that the couple had offered the shooter cash and pot to kill Hoang's childhood buddy and fellow refugee from Vietnam. Another witness said that with his dying words, Lien Nguyen said his “wife” had killed him.

Jurors acquitted Charity Nguyen at trial after she took the stand to insist on her innocence.

Hoang wasn't as lucky when he went on trial in October 2015. Although jurors deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge, they held him responsible for trying to cover up the killing based on witness testimony about the missing license plate.

Prosecutors said Hoang borrowed a neighborhood woman’s Nissan Titan truck on the day of the killing. She testified that someone else returned the truck after midnight and gave her $200. Weeks later, she realized that its license plate was missing, she said.

Hoang’s attorney said there was no proof that he took the license plate or that it was taken off the truck while Hoang was borrowing it. The neighbor also testified that another vehicle's license plate was stolen from her apartment complex around the same time.

However, the Supreme Court said it was still fair for jurors to conclude that Hoang stole the license plate or had someone else do it.

“To accept defendant’s hypothesis of innocence, that the license plate went coincidentally missing at some point after the murder, would indeed be to accept an ‘extraordinary coincidence’ when viewed in the context of the entirety of the state’s case,” the court said.

In her dissent, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson quoted four pages of testimony from the neighbor, describing her as an “admitted cocaine addict” who gave “inconsistent and confusing” testimony about the license plate.

“There is not a scintilla of evidence proving defendant removed the license plate or ordered it removed,” she said.

“There was simply nothing to show the critical facts of when, where, and by whom the license plate was removed,” added Weimer, in his dissent.

Weimer said he would have outright acquitted Hoang because the evidence was so lacking.

Obstruction of justice in a murder investigation carries a sentence of zero to 40 years in Louisiana. However, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office invoked Hoang’s prior felony convictions to have him sentenced to automatic life imprisonment under the state habitual offender law.

Hoang still faces trial in May on the remaining counts where the jury deadlocked: second-degree murder, conspiracy to second-degree murder and solicitation of murder.

His attorney, Kevin Boshea, said he was reviewing the Supreme Court's decision.

"There are a series of options that I must consider both at the trial and appellate level," Boshea said.