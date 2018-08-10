A federal judge in New Orleans went out on a limb two years ago, surprising many legal observers when he sentenced Hollywood producer Peter Hoffman to probation over a scheme to bilk Louisiana’s film tax credit program.
An appeals court just chopped off that limb.
A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Thursday that U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman went unreasonably light on Hoffman, sparing him prison time despite sentencing guidelines that called for him to serve between 14 and 17 years in federal custody.
The appeals court didn’t stop there in its criticism of Feldman's handling of the case. The judge, a nominee of President Ronald Reagan, had earlier overturned 16 combined guilty verdicts a jury reached against Hoffman and local attorney Michael Arata. The appeals court reinstated 14 of the verdicts.
Federal judge tosses some fraud counts against New Orleans lawyer Michael Arata, Hollywood producer Peter Hoffman; they remain convicted on other counts
Feldman, who often touts the sanctity of jury verdicts and his own toughness in sentencing, wasn’t shy about his jaundiced view of the prosecution’s case against Hoffman, Arata and Hoffman’s ex-wife, Susan Hoffman.
Together they were accused of defrauding the controversial state film tax credit program, conspiring to steal more than $1 million in tax credits by inflating the costs for the conversion of a moribund Esplanade Avenue mansion into a post-production film studio.
Feldman denounced “unchecked prosecutorial zeal” and accused prosecutors of employing “mean-spirited hype” to convict the three defendants.
The judge gave probation to all three defendants who were convicted in the scheme. Among his reasons, Feldman questioned whether the state had actually lost any money from the scheme, given that work on the project had eventually gotten done.
But prosecutors appealed Feldman's actions, and the appeals court didn’t buy his reasoning, restoring convictions on all five counts that Feldman had thrown out against Peter Hoffman, and nine of the 11 counts he’d tossed against Arata.
Hollywood producer Peter Hoffman avoids lengthy prison sentence in Louisiana film tax credit fraud case
In a 59-page opinion, appeals court Judge Gregg Costa wrote that Feldman was mistaken, for instance, in deciding on his own that Arata had “withdrawn” from the alleged conspiracy at a certain point.
Many of the counts that Feldman dismissed against Arata related to fraud allegations from later on in the alleged scheme.
Costa saved his sharpest criticism, however, for the lifeline that Feldman handed Peter Hoffman by sentencing him to probation.
Costa acknowledged that appeals courts must be “highly deferential” to a trial judge’s sentencing, even as he pointed to a broad concern over granting white-collar criminals special treatment.
“Giving probation to the leader of a sophisticated, multimillion-dollar fraud scheme … perpetuates one of the problems Congress sought to eliminate” when it created a Sentencing Commission, wrote Costa, a nominee of President Barack Obama.
Major downturn plagues Louisiana's film, TV industry 'Hollywood South' after big changes to tax credit program
Feldman’s decision to hand Hoffman probation “does not deter large-scale fraud or reflect the serious nature of either this offense or economic crimes generally,” he added.
“Some of the reasons the district court gave for its sentence, especially the uncertainty about whether Louisiana ultimately suffered any loss, are sound reasons for a downward variance, even a substantial one,” Costa wrote. “But this is not a case in which the court went 50 percent, or even 75 percent, below the guidelines range. It went from roughly 15 years in prison to zero.”
Judge James Dennis, a nominee of President Bill Clinton, dissented from the decision to upend Hoffman's sentence. Dennis argued that overturning "upward" variances in federal sentencing is "exceptionally rare," and that deference to judges should be equally respected with regard to low-ball sentences.
Judge Carolyn Dineen King, a nominee of President Jimmy Carter, was the third judge on the panel.
Attorneys for Hoffman and Arata did not immediately return messages Friday seeking comment on the ruling.
The appeals court didn't specify what Hoffman's sentence should be, leaving it to Feldman to resentence Hoffman according to its ruling. Gregg wrote that the five convictions the court reinstated against Hoffman should not affect his guidelines range.
The reinstated charges against Arata, however, include two counts of lying to federal authorities. That could increase Arata's guidelines range above the nine to 11 years in prison that were recommended when Feldman sentenced him instead to probation.
Just when Feldman might resentence the two men is uncertain.
"The key now at the resentencing will be for the judge to be reasonable and create a variance sentence that is supported by the facts of the case and the sentencing factors," said David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami. "He can vary downward, just not quite so far."
Susan Hoffman, who was viewed as an ancillary participant in the fraud scheme, also received probation. The appeals court left intact her conviction on three counts, as well as her sentence.