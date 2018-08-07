A federal judge has dealt a major setback to a lawsuit filed by residents of St. John the Baptist Parish against the chemical company Denka Performance Elastomer, ordering that they must submit new evidence by Thursday that Denka’s emission of the chemical chloroprene creates a nuisance or else have their case dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman late last month also dismissed all claims against DuPont, the chemical company that built the LaPlace plant at the center of the controversy and operated it from 1969 until it sold the plant to Denka in 2015.

Feldman’s July 26 decision puts the St. John residents who had hoped to use the suit to slash the plant’s chemical emissions on the defensive.

An attorney for the residents said they intend to follow through on Feldman’s invitation to file an amended pleading, and also will appeal his decision.

The 13 plaintiffs in the case, which was filed in July 2017, include St. John Parish Councilman Larry Sorapuru and Robert Taylor II, the leader of an activist group called Concerned Citizens of St. John.

Denka’s LaPlace plant is the only facility in the United States manufacturing neoprene, a synthetic rubber used in wet suits and medical devices. The plant emits chloroprene, which the Environmental Protection Agency says is a likely human carcinogen, into the air.

The lawsuit asked Feldman to order the plant to reduce or stop production until emissions dip below 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter of air, the level above which the EPA says people are at increased risk of getting cancer over a lifetime of exposure.

The area around the plant has the highest potential risk of cancer from airborne pollutants of any place in the country, according to an EPA assessment.

Feldman noted those worrying statistics as well as the area’s nickname as “Cancer Alley” in his 36-page ruling. But the judge, a Ronald Reagan appointee, also had sharp words for the residents’ legal argument. Feldman said the allegations that Denka’s plant creates a nuisance in LaPlace were “wholly defective.”

While the residents claim that the plant has forced them to stay indoors and caused them physical discomfort, he said their lawsuit lacks “any factual content.”

“What precisely is the source of the physical discomfort and annoyance? A noxious smell? Throat irritation? How does this nuisance physically manifest, if at all?” Feldman asked. “The plaintiffs do not suggest what about the emissions makes them remain indoors or how they are aware of the emissions. They merely recite and intone generic and formulaic conclusions.”

The judge said that if the plaintiffs want to keep their lawsuit alive, they must make specific allegations about how the plant has harmed each of them.

He also pointed lawyers on both sides in the case to a federal statute authorizing financial penalties for attorneys who drag on cases too long, which he said, “if they are not already familiar with … they should be.”

Meanwhile, the judge zapped the claims against DuPont and said he would not consider new pleadings against the chemical conglomerate. Feldman said that while DuPont still owns the land on which the plant sits, the company has no power to limit its tenant’s emissions.

Attorney Hugh Lambert said his clients would file a new pleading in the case as well as appeal the judge's decision.

"Although we respectfully disagree with Judge Feldman’s ruling and will appeal it at the appropriate time, the ... plaintiffs remain steadfast in their desire to stop the plant from emitting excess levels of chloroprene into the community and will comply with Judge Feldman’s order to provide the requested individual information in an amended complaint," he said.

Feldman’s ruling likely came as a relief to Denka, which has said that St. John residents have failed to show that they suffered “irreparable injury,” and has warned that it might shutter the plant if the lawsuit succeeds.

Denka spokesman Jim Harris declined to comment this week, citing the ongoing lawsuit.

Feldman’s ruling was the second time in recent months he has ruled against the plaintiffs. In March he said they had missed a deadline to qualify for class-action status, limiting the lawsuit’s potential scope.

Staff writer Nick Reimann contributed to this report.

