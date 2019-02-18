Former north shore District Attorney Walter Reed is fighting to stay out of prison until he has exhausted all potential appeals of his 2016 criminal conviction.
But at the very least, his lawyer is asking that he be allowed to remain free until April 25.
By then, attorney Richard Simmons argues in a new court filing, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon will be able to review his filing seeking a hearing of Reed's case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
It's been nearly three years since Reed, now 72, was convicted on 18 of 19 federal fraud and corruption counts, many of them dealing with his use of campaign donations. But when he sentenced Reed to four years in prison in 2017, Fallon offered an unusual bit of mercy, allowing the former longtime St. Tammany Parish district attorney to remain free on bail until he exhausted all of his appeals.
Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser filed a motion asking Fallon to reconsider that decision after a rejection of Reed's appeal of his conviction by a unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That same court also rejected Reed's request for a rehearing before the entire bench.
Fallon will hold a hearing Feb. 26 on the motion to imprison Reed immediately.
The U.S. Attorney's Office argues that Reed's chances of getting heard before the Supreme Court are exceedingly slim. Moreover, the government says Reed can't show that his case raises a substantial question of law that would result in a reversal of his conviction or a new trial.
But Simmons insists that Reed's conviction is part of a history of overreach by federal prosecutors in New Orleans.
While Simmons has made the overreach argument consistently, he's relied heavily on a Supreme Court ruling that involved former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who was accused of taking gifts, trips and loans from a businessman who sought his help in dealing with state officials.
The high court reversed McDonnell's conviction on charges of "honest services" fraud, and Simmons says the court made clear that the federal government can't set standards for acceptable conduct for state political officials.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says that the McDonnell ruling has since been interpreted narrowly, rendering Reed's arguments far-fetched.
But now, Simmons is also pointing to a recent federal case in New Orleans in which defendants Peter Hoffman and Michael Arata were convicted of mail and wire fraud in their applications for Louisiana tax credits.
The defendants in that case are also seeking a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing in part that the 5th Circuit refused to consider that Louisiana's tax credit law was ambiguous and that the defendants' actions were consistent with a "reasonable construction" of that law.
Attorneys in that case argued that defendants shouldn't be convicted because they violated some "bureaucratic secret understanding of the law," Simmons said.
He argues that the same type of ambiguity abounds in Reed's case, and he challenges Fallon's decision to exclude testimony about the state's campaign finance law by the defense's expert witness, Gray Sexton.
Sexton would have testified that the law allows for campaign donations to be used for purposes related to "the holding of public office."
That phrase, which was quoted 10 times in the indictment, was never defined for the jury, Simmons argues, nor was the defendant given fair notice that campaign law violations might be considered a federal felony.
"The mere fact that there are two such overreaching prosecutions in the same district should give the Supreme Court pause to examine such conduct involving ambiguity in state law," the motion says.
At the very least, Simmons says, Fallon should wait another 90 days — or until April 25 — to make a decision, allowing him time to review Simmons' argument for a hearing before the Supreme Court and any response by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"The defendant has a 40-year history of public service," Simmons concluded. "Is it too much to ask that the appellate system be finalized before incarceration?'"