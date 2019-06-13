A 25-year-old woman is facing second degree murder and armed robbery charges after she allegedly stabbed a man to death within a Treme hotel room in June.

The DA's office announced the charges against Magen Hall, whom they said was from Tennessee, after a grand jury handed up the indictment on Thursday. She also faces a count of obstruction of justice.

The killing occurred on June 13 within a room at the Empress Hotel at 1317 Ursulines Avenue. A housekeeper discovered the body of 62-year-old Patrick Murphy about 11:41 a.m. within a room registered to Hall, according to a news release from the Orleans Parish DA's Office.

Murphy, the owner of a jewelry store in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was found dead with a stab wound to his neck and two more to the abdomen. He had been visiting the city with his wife.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed Murphy and Hall arriving at the hotel together about 2:10 a.m., and Hall was seen walking "briskly" out of the hotel about 90 minutes later, the DA said.

Two people in an adjacent room reported that a man and woman could be heard "loudly arguing" within the room about 3:30 a.m., then the sounds of a struggle.

Hall was accompanied by an attorney as she surrendered herself roughly three weeks after the incident. She has since been held in lieu of $750,000 bail, the DA said.

Hall has a criminal background that includes prostitution arrests in New Orleans, Nashville and Houston. No incidences of violent crime surfaced in a review of court records. If convicted on the murder charge she will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.