A New Orleans man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three young girls moments after a judge swore in his jury for trial on Tuesday.
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman sentenced Gerald Page to 20 years in prison under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors.
Page pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of sexual battery. The 65-year-old man will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years, Herman said.
Page would have faced life imprisonment if convicted as charged of first-degree rape.
The judge said she was glad that Page admitted his guilt in the end. She also addressed the three victims who were assaulted as children.
“I’m very glad all of you will be able to feel some measure of closure without having to to talk about very painful subjects in front of complete strangers in court,” Herman said.
Investigators said the first victim to come forward was 11 years old in October 2014, when she told her father that Page had raped and molested her between January 2012 and that month. The victim had been left in Page’s care, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The father went to police, who opened an investigation. Special Victims Section Detective Nigel Badoo soon established that Page had at least two other victims. The other victims said they were molested between January 1996 and December 1997, when they were in their early teens.
Those girls had likewise been “left in the care of Page by trusting family members,” prosecutors said.
In statements to the court, victims said that Page’s actions left them emotionally scarred.
One of the victims in the 1990s assaults said that she did not want to see Page “rotting in jail,” but she was glad that justice had been served.
“I only did what I knew was right when I decided to step up,” she said. “I just want you to seek the help that you deserve. You need help.”
The most recent victim said Page’s actions reduced her from an honor-roll student to D’s and F’s, and sent her into depression.
“All these years, this has been eating me alive. I am finally done. Even though I never received an apology from you, I forgive you and all your sick actions,” she said.
Page did not offer an apology before deputies led him away to jail. He was represented by staff attorneys Zach Orjuela and Hannah Lommers-Johnson of the Orleans Public Defenders.
Assistant District Attorneys Angad Ghai and Hilary Khoury prosecuted the case.
In a statement, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said he was pleased with the outcome.
"To secure what likely amounts to a life sentence without having to put these victims through the rigors of a trial is a result we and they certainly appreciate," he said.