A convicted bank robber has asked a federal judge to give him the lightest possible sentence of 82 years — but at a court hearing on Thursday, Dwayne “Butta” Winans once again seemed to be his own worst enemy.

As a series of tearful relatives appealed to U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown for leniency, Winans slumped in his chair and shouted at them.

“They don’t need to say nothing,” Winans said.

“Well, I think I might want to hear from them,” Brown replied.

Winans, 24, has tattoos of a dollar sign between his eyes and flames licking up the chin of his freckled face. Prosecutors said he cut an equally colorful and vicious trail of crime through the New Orleans area.

In April, a jury convicted Winans of two carjackings, two bank robberies and four counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Winans’ defense attorney, Robert Toale, has asked the judge to give him the minimum sentence of 82 years, not the maximum sentence of life.

The minimum sentence would presumably keep Winans in prison past his 100th birthday. But if Congress ever lightens mandatory minimum sentences, it might hypothetically lead to his release before his death.

Prosecutors pushed back in a motion asking the judge to deny Toale's request. This “is no run-of-the-mill firearms case even in the context of crimes of violence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael McMahon said.

Authorities said Winans carjacked two people driving a stick-shift vehicle on Aug. 12, 2016. When he could not figure out how to work that vehicle, he carjacked two more people who were driving home after working a long shift at a restaurant.

Federal jury in New Orleans convicts pair in carjacking, bank robbery case A federal jury in New Orleans late Thursday convicted one man of stealing two cars at gunpoint before he teamed up with a second man days late…

Three days later, he and Bryson Tuesno used the car to try to rob the Regions Bank at 3836 Elysian Fields Ave. They were foiled by a locked vault door.

The same day the pair turned their attention to a Gulf Coast Bank branch at 1900 Oak Harbor Blvd. in Slidell. Prosecutors said that in the course of the robbery the two men argued over which one should shoot a bank teller. The teller survived unscathed, but prosecutors said they could only imagine the “terror” she felt.

Then there was another robbery, which has not gone to trial, in which authorities said Winans wore a woman’s wig and makeup to rob a New Orleans East bank.

Tuesno, who was also convicted, is set to be sentenced Nov. 15.

Toale said his client's minimum 82-year sentence relies on “stacked,” consecutive terms for brandishing a gun in his various crimes. But those stacked sentences are a controversial provision in the law that, Toale hinted, might someday be changed.

Even former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who resigned this week, has come out against such stacking, despite his generally tough-on-crime stance.

Toale argued that Winans also was being doubly punished for his “bungling” attempts to steal the stick-shift car and rob the bank with the locked vault.

Brown delayed sentencing for Winans to Dec. 6, over loud objections from the defendant, who said he wanted to get it over with.

The judge said she wanted to hear from his relatives to get a glimpse of another side of the defendant beyond his courtroom eruptions.

Brown said it was rare for a defendant to have so many relatives attend hearing after hearing to support him.

“I don’t want to give you false hope. There are some things that just can’t be unraveled at this point. But that doesn’t mean he won’t need you for the long term,” she told the relatives.

Relatives said they still could not believe the man they call “Butta” committed the crimes.

“I don’t know if these actions was done by him or not, but as a child he was always loving, caring,” said his mother, Marilyn Newport. “He needs to be able to get help. He has irrational behavior from time to time.”

Winans, a diagnosed dyslexic with a low IQ score, began smoking marijuana at age 10, Toale said. The year after that, he added alcohol and cocaine to his habits.

“I realize he has poor impulse control, as you can see this morning,” Winans’ grandmother Anna Lee said after another outburst. “He is young, and for him to spend the rest of his days locked away, I think would be an injustice.”

N.O. men, including one who disguised himself as a woman, face charges in bank robberies NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two men are facing federal charges after they were accused of being involved in bank robberies in New Orleans and Slidell.