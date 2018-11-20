New Orleans prosecutors said Tuesday they will drop their case against John Floyd, the onetime Angola lifer who had his murder conviction overturned last year.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement that the absence of key witnesses and the loss of evidence would prevent his office from retrying Floyd in the 1980 killing of a Times-Picayune proofreader in the French Quarter.
Cannizzaro's announcement came after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from prosecutors to review a lower court's decisions to overturn Floyd's conviction.
In a May 2017 order, U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance found that police had withheld key evidence supporting Floyd's claim that he was innocent and his confession had been coerced.
Although prosecutors conceded that the 69-year-old Floyd was no danger to the public, they continued their bid to reinstate his conviction up until this week.
In a statement, Cannizzaro made it clear he still thinks Floyd is guilty.
“While we remain convinced that the guilty verdict rendered by Judge Jerome Winsberg was the correct decision, based upon the evidence and testimony at the time, we have exhausted our efforts to defend his ruling before the federal courts,” he said. “Our hope is that Mr. Floyd takes stock of his criminal past, appreciates his freedom in this season of Thanksgiving, and conducts himself in the years ahead as a law-abiding and productive member of society.”
Floyd has been living on a farm near Lafayette since his release last year. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
