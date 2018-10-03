After a Wednesday meeting with the federal judge overseeing the New Orleans jail's reform process, outside agencies submitted a single candidate to Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman on Wednesday to serve as the permanent jail director.
Interim jail director Darnley Hodge Sr. was the only name suggested to Gusman for the permanent post, ending a selection process that began in June.
U.S. District Judge Lance Africk said in an order, which did not mention Hodge by name, that Gusman must accept or reject the nomination by Friday.
Technically, Hodge will be the jail's compliance director, in charge of ensuring implementation of a court-ordered consent decree mandating changes at the long-troubled jail. But in effect he will be overseeing the entire facility, which continues to experience violence, staffing shortages and problems with inmates' health care.
Hodge has long been seen as a leading candidate to take over the job on a permanent basis, given the enthusiasm Africk has expressed for him in court hearings.
Gusman and Hodge also have appeared to be on warm terms in public hearings. And should the sheriff reject Hodge, he risks upsetting the judge overseeing a court-ordered reform process that has dragged on for more than five years.
Hodge, who was a jail administrator in Virginia, has run the lockup since February, after former director Gary Maynard resigned in the face of criticism about continuing jail fights and inmate deaths.
Under the terms of a 2016 court order, Gusman selects the jail director. The sheriff was sidelined from operational control of the jail due to the continued violence and disorder there, but Africk allowed him to pick the jail director from a list of candidates submitted by three outside parties.
The U.S. Department of Justice, the city of New Orleans and the MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans, which represents inmates inside the jail, could have offered Gusman a list of two or three candidates under the terms of the 2016 court order.
However, some of the four candidates who made it to a second round of interviews took their names out of the running, said Emily Washington, an attorney for the MacArthur Justice Center.
"The candidates that articulated their reasons for removal from consideration emphasized the enormity of the task and concerns that the compliance director position was not fully supported by an independent team to assist in reform and enforcement efforts," Washington said. "The only candidate that continued through the second round process was the current interim compliance director, Mr. Hodge."
The selection process had appeared to hit a speed bump Tuesday, when Africk announced that the outside parties had not come to a consensus on a candidate or candidates to suggest to Gusman. Washington's group requested a meeting with the judge, which he held Wednesday morning.
Washington said that inside the status conference, she argued that the director needs more resources to achieve reform.
"Specifically, we emphasized the ongoing lack of a comprehensive assessment of current staff performance and the need to create an independent team with corrections expertise to assist the director in fulfilling the stipulated order and working towards compliance," she said in a statement.
Washington declined to comment on how the other parties responded.
The judge did not specify in his latest order whether he agreed to push for a team around the jail director.
When Gusman approved Maynard as the first jail compliance director in 2016, he accepted advice from an advisory committee of advocates and public officials. The two-day window that Africk set for Gusman’s decision appears to leave little time for public input in the selection process, however.
One outside group, the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition, has criticized the secretive nature of the selection process.