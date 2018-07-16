A judge has ordered the LSU Dental School in New Orleans to reinstate two students who filed a lawsuit arguing they had been unfairly expelled over accusations of cheating.

Judge Todd Hernandez, of 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, ruled the school violated the students' right to due process because their case was handled by a faculty committee that lacks any written rules.

Hernandez wrote that the issue should have been handled by a committee that includes students and has guidelines specifying penalties for academic misconduct, as well as the rights afforded to accused students.

Hernandez dismissed a number of other claims made by second-year students Jennifer Thien and Gina Nguyen, including that the two had been racially discriminated against.

The dispute dates back to spring 2017, when Thien took two online quizzes on behalf of another student. That student suffered from insomnia, depression and anxiety, and Thien was trying to help her friend, according to attorney Randall Smith.

Nguyen received text messages about Thien’s actions and didn’t report them to school authorities. A faculty member then overheard Nguyen and Thien discussing the quizzes and reported them to Dean Sandra Andrieu.

Andrieu and another school official confronted Nguyen and Thien and took statements from the students, who didn’t realize at the time that they were facing academic misconduct charges and expulsion.

Later, the students answered questions before the faculty committee, which Andrieu leads. That committee decided to expel both Nguyen and Thien for “demonstrated unprofessionalism,” though they had no previous blemishes on their records.

The pair appealed, arguing in part that other students accused of cheating had gone unpunished.

Andrieu’s committee rejected the appeal, according to court documents. That prompted the students to sue on various grounds, among them that their situation had been handled by the wrong committee.

LSU said the expulsions were justified and the faculty committee had proper jurisdiction over cheating cases.

However, none of the witnesses who testified during a three-day trial in June could recall a previous occasion when the faculty committee had handled cheating allegations.

The judge ultimately found that the disciplinary procedures for Nguyen and Thien “clearly violated (their) rights to … due process” under the state and U.S. constitutions.

Besides immediately readmitting the students, LSU was ordered to cover their legal costs.

Smith, the students’ attorney, said Monday, “We are gratified that justice has been done so that these young women can continue with their studies and careers.”

Hernandez’s decision can be appealed to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, though it wasn’t clear if LSU intends to do that. The school didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although the dental school is in New Orleans, the lawsuit was tried in Baton Rouge, where the LSU Board of Regents is based.