Judges are supposed to rarely second-guess the work of juries, even when the evidence supporting their verdict is thin.

But the facts that lined up against a New Orleans man to give him a life sentence in an execution-style killing are so vaporous that the state Supreme Court should uphold a lower court’s decision to toss out his conviction, a defense lawyer said Monday.

Kevin Boshea said prosecutors built their obstruction of justice case against Khoi Hoang on nothing more than speculation. Even the lead detective on the case admitted that he did not know who killed Kenner store owner Lien Nguyen in April 2013, in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

“In 39 years of handling homicides, I’ve never seen a homicide like this one. Not as a prosecutor or a defense attorney,” Boshea said.

Boshea argued with Orleans Parish Assistant District Attorney Kyle Daly at an oral hearing before the high court, which was reviewing the decision by a 4th Circuit Court of Appeal panel to overturn the conviction.

At Hoang’s trial in 2016, prosecutors alleged that he was one leg of a deadly love triangle. They claimed that Hoang plotted to kill Nguyen, the husband of his girlfriend, Charity Nguyen, and enlisted another unknown person to commit the murder.

Lien Nguyen managed to repeat one dying word when asked who killed him: "wife."

+2 Appeals court overturns conviction, life sentence in New Orleans contract killing case As Lien Nguyen lay mortally wounded and gurgling blood on a remote road off Old Gentilly Highway, a passerby called 911, then asked Nguyen who…

After the pair were charged, Charity Nguyen testified against Hoang at his trial, claiming that the killing occurred over a debt between the men. Nguyen said she never slept with Hoang until after the killing, and then only under duress.

Nugyen said that the day after the killing, Hoang told her he had “finished” her husband.

Jurors deadlocked on key counts including murder, conspiracy and solicitation, but they still managed to find Hoang guilty of obstruction of justice.

That charge hinged on claims that Hoang removed the license plate of a truck used in the killing and took a video surveillance system from the Nguyens’ home to cover up the plot.

Boshea said he believed the jury had settled on a compromise verdict.

Because Hoang was a three-time felon, his conviction on the felony obstruction count was enough for ad hoc Criminal District Court Judge Walter Rothschild to hand him a life sentence under Louisiana’s habitual-offender law.

Boshea told the justices that the claim the truck’s license plate was removed came from a crack cocaine-addicted woman who had lent him the truck on the day of the killing. She did not notice that the plate was missing for weeks after the fact, he said.

Meanwhile, the only evidence authorities uncovered to suggest that the video surveillance system was stolen was the fact that dust was disturbed at the Nguyens' home, Boshea said.

“When was the security system removed? We don’t know. There isn’t any evidence, not a scintilla, not a microbe, not a microcosm of evidence,” he said.

New Orleans East woman acquitted of plotting with lover to kill husband A New Orleans East woman was acquitted Friday of joining forces with a secret lover to kill her husband and the father of her three children, …

However, Daly said the justices should also take into account the fact that Hoang borrowed the truck on the day of the killing, although Rothschild’s jury instructions never mentioned that as a potential element of the obstruction charge.

“The jury instructions don’t matter,” he said.

That drew a skeptical response from Justice John Weimer.

“You’re probably stuck with the license plate because of the instruction. That’s what we have to deal with,” he said.

Throughout the hearing, justices mused on the bizarre circumstances surrounding the case.

Charity Nguyen, the sister of New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, was acquitted at her own trial.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have never indicted anyone for pulling the trigger that killed Lien Nguyen or throwing him in the back of the truck and dumping him in a remote area in New Orleans East.

Chief Justice Justice Bernette Johnson repeatedly questioned how Hoang could be convicted as a principal to obstruction of justice if authorities did not know who the killer was.

“I haven’t seen a set of facts like this ever,” she said. “Nobody’s been convicted of this man’s murder. All we know is that somebody threw him in the trunk.”