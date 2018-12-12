A Louisiana man claims in a new lawsuit that nearly 40 years ago, the regional leader of a Catholic religious order that founded Archbishop Shaw High School dosed him with what might have been chloroform and raped him.

Then, when he confronted Catholic officials about his ordeal this fall, they tried to prevent it from becoming public despite treating the claim as credible, the 36-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in Orleans Parish Civil District Court says.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, demands damages be paid by the Salesians of Don Bosco, the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and officials with both organizations, including Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

The suit marks the latest legal salvo against the local Catholic Church amid renewed scrutiny on decades-old allegations of clerical abuse in New Orleans and a movement from victims and their advocates to air the claims publicly.

The accused rapist in Tuesday’s suit – the late Salvatore “Sam” Isgro – was not among the eight Salesian priests who were named in a Nov. 2 list released by Aymond of 57 clergymen who had been faced with credible claims of child sex abuse.

The Catholic religious order with the second-most priests on that list – the Jesuits – released a similar inventory last week that added the names of brothers and schoolteachers who were studying to be priests. Aymond's list included only clergymen and had been released after he met with the plaintiff in Tuesday's case.

In a statement Tuesday, the archdiocese disputed parts of the suit, including a claim that Aymond indicated he knew Isgro.

"As with all individuals who contact the archbishop with allegations of abuse, Archbishop Aymond met with the victim to hear his story and provide pastoral care," the archdiocese's statement said. "Contrary to what is alleged in the lawsuit, Archbishop Aymond did not know the accused. After hearing the victim’s story, the archbishop put him in touch with the Salesians for further care and counseling.

"The archdiocese then consulted with the Salesians in formulating the November 2 list and was advised that the Salesians were uncertain as to the identity of the accused. Relying on that information, Salesian (Father) Salvatore Isgro’s name does not appear on the list," said the archdiocese, reiterating that the investigation and final disposition of religious order priests is up to their organizations.

Citing a policy against discussing pending litigation, the Salesians declined comment on Wednesday's lawsuit, lodged by a plaintiff being represented by a pair of attorneys who are becoming familiar adversaries to the Catholic Church in New Orleans.

The lawyers, John Denenea and Richard Trahant, last month sued for damages on behalf of four men who claim they were abused both sexually and physically at the Catholic-run youth homes in Marrero known as Hope Haven and Madonna Manor. The Salesians named on Aymond's Nov. 2 list worked at those homes, which were at the center of a $5 million financial settlement paid to numerous accusers with similar, but unrelated, claims in 2009.

The plaintiff's side stood by all of the contents of the suit, with Denenea saying in his own statement, “This is a shocking example of what men in power will do unto those least able to protect themselves. In forsaking this victim – is the archbishop a clergyman or a businessman? Because the archdiocese has to genuinely decide if it is truly a religious institution or merely a risk management organization in the way they handle victims of sexual abuse.”

The plaintiff in the new case says he was a 17-year-old boy in 1979, studying at Marrero’s John Ehret High School and working part-time assisting nurses and orderlies at a local hospital where the priest — who he later learned was Isgro — regularly visited patients.

Isgro in 1973 had been named the leader of the New York-based office – knows as the Eastern Province – that supervised Salesians in the New Orleans area as well as other places.

Eventually, at the request of the man he then knew only as “Father Sam,” the plaintiff began caring for Salesian brother Jimmy Rolando, who had had both of his legs amputated and lived at Shaw High. The teen was interested because it was extra money that he could use to buy a senior ring at his public school.

One day that November, Rolando told the plaintiff his check – normally left on a bedside table – would be in a nearby linen closet, the lawsuit said. When the teen went there, he realized Father Sam – who signed his checks – had approached from behind.

Allegedly, Father Sam twice placed a small vial filled with what smelled like ammonia under the boy’s nose, making him feel dizzy and disoriented. He then pulled the teen’s pants down and raped him, telling him repeatedly “don’t tense up,” the lawsuit said.

After the assault, Father Sam ordered the teen to get dressed and to sit in a warm bath after he got home, according to the lawsuit.

The teen, when he left, found both his check and what appeared to be a Shaw senior ring with his initials engraved in it in one of his pockets. Then, while taking a bus home, he realized he was bleeding from his rectum so much that he soiled his clothes, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit added that the plaintiff needed to use women’s menstrual pads for several days to stop his clothes from being stained, and out of embarrassment he lied to his uncle that he’d hurt himself by bumping into something.

He graduated early from Ehret and soon joined the military, not returning to the area until about three years ago because of health issues and to be closer to family.

This summer, a Pennsylvania grand jury report exposed previously unreported sex abuse allegations involving hundreds of priests there, reigniting the national clergy scandal that first hit a fever pitch in Boston in 2002. Media coverage of that report prompted the plaintiff in late September 2018 to write Aymond a detailed letter about his assault.

Ultimately, the lawsuit said, Aymond called the plaintiff and met with him. According to the lawsuit, Aymond indicated he knew Father Sam – without disclosing he was Isgro – and believed the plaintiff’s version of events, even photographing the graduation ring.

Aymond also eventually put the plaintiff in touch with a high-ranking Salesian priest from Florida named Stephen Ryan, who brought in New Jersey-based attorney John Kelly, the lawsuit said.

After asking him “to keep the entire issue quiet,” the lawsuit alleged, Ryan and Kelly had the plaintiff sign an agreement for him to be treated by a psychiatrist in Austin, Texas, at their expense, done in cases that officials deem credible.

One session would be in person and the rest would be by the Skype online video-link application. But the psychiatrist, who found the plaintiff was credible and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, concluded that she could not effectively treat the patient over Skype, according to the suit.

The suit said she also believed he wasn’t competent to sign an agreement and “strongly advised” him to retain legal counsel, leading him to Trahant and Denenea.

Additionally, a letter from the Salesians containing the plaintiff’s claim of abuse by a priest known only as Father Sam ultimately ended up at Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office. Within hours, Assistant District Attorney Sunny Funk determined that the priest was the well-known Isgro, who had written a book about his order’s founder, and died in 1990.

Funk’s findings made the plaintiff conclude that the Salesians were falsely claiming they didn’t know Isgro’s identity. The plaintiff added that the agreement contained a confidentiality clause that he never requested – following the adoption of new church guidelines since 2002, those provisions are only supposed to be included at the explicit request of victims, the suit argues.

Despite Aymond's statement, the plaintiff's side criticized the archdiocese's Nov. 2 list for leaving Isgro off. The list was released a few days before Funk began looking into the case.

Among numerous other arguments, the lawsuit contends those circumstances amount to a cover-up, and should thus prevent any statutes of limitation from applying in the case. Aside from the Salesians, the church and Aymond, the suit names Ryan and Kelly as defendants.

The Salesians were founded in the late 19th century by an Italian priest who came to be known as St. John Bosco. Their original purpose was to aid poor children during the Industrial Revolution. They work with U.S. dioceses but aren’t controlled by them.