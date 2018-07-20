Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro used the return of indictments in separate rape and armed robbery cases to once again pound the drum against the city’s juvenile justice system on Thursday.
LaMarque Victor, 16, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping. Prosecutors said he lured a 10-year-old girl into the backyard of a house in the 6900 block of Bunker Hill Road, in New Orleans East, on May 23 with the offer of “frozen cups.”
Victor then pushed the girl to the ground and raped her more than once, prosecutors said. DNA linked Victor to the crime, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said that Victor had already been convicted in Juvenile Court of raping a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl in separate incidents in July 2015, when he was 13 years old. He was given a four-year sentence in juvenile detention but was granted early release less than two years after his August 2016 guilty plea, according to the DA.
The Louisiana State Police crime lab notified New Orleans police on July 9 that a DNA sample recovered from the victim's rape kit matched a sample from Victor stored in a federal database.
When a U.S. Marshals Service task force tried to arrest Victor the next day at his girlfriend's house, he crawled into the attic, kicked his way through the roof and tried to escape by jumping off the house and scaling fences before he was caught.
"Unfortunately for this victim, this is yet the latest example of a completely dysfunctional juvenile justice system, for which this community deserves an apology," Cannizzaro said in a statement. "Here a violent teen criminal rapes two children, but even a four-year period of detention is deemed too harsh to complete. ... We will work diligently toward a more just outcome in the adult court."
Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman set Victor's bail at $2.5 million.
Separately, the grand jury charged Aaron Landry, 17, and Cale Moore, 16, in connection with the armed robbery July 7 of a 19-year-old man in the 100 block of Pinewood Court, in Algiers.
Prosecutors said the youths pointed a gun at the man and ordered him out of his car, then drove off in it. The suspects were arrested about 90 minutes later in the drive-through lane at a fast-food restaurant.
Cannizzaro has received frequent criticism for electing to transfer armed robbery cases from juvenile to adult court, where the defendants face lengthier sentences.
However, he said in a statement that he would continue to do so until the "impotent" juvenile justice system succeeds in “dissuading violent teen offenders from terrorizing New Orleans citizens with guns.”
Pittman set bail for the two defendants at $50,000 each. They face from 10 to 99 years in prison if convicted as charged.