A 24-year-old New Orleans man pleaded Wednesday to fatally shooting another man outside a tire shop in Algiers two years ago.

Ronnie Smith Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice under a deal with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office where he will be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich is set to impose the sentence on Oct. 30 after hearing victim-impact statements from relatives of the victim, Thomas Henry, 36.

Henry was killed outside the tire shop where he worked in the 3300 block of General Meyer Avenue on Oct. 8, 2016.

A co-defendant, Aigetta Locure, 41, pleaded guilty as an accessory in July. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Tucker prosecuted the case. Smith was represented by defense attorney Keith Couture.

