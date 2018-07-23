The final defendant accused in an armed robbery conspiracy rejected a plea deal Monday, setting the stage for authorities to reveal new details about the mass hold-ups that roiled the Uptown New Orleans dining world three years ago.

Rolandus Campbell, 22, is not accused in those robberies, but authorities say he committed an earlier stick-up with the same crew.

On Monday, he quickly dismissed a plea offer from New Orleans prosecutors that would have seen him sentenced to 32 years in prison if he admitted to a fatal shooting in Gentilly and a separate home invasion in Algiers.

Campbell has refused similar offers in the past.

His decision means the public likely will get a glimpse, over what's expected to be a weeklong trial, into the intensive police investigation of the robberies of the Patois and Atchafalaya restaurants, as well as the Purple Rain and Monkey Hill bars.

Several of the restaurant robbers are slated to testify at Campbell's trial, a prosecutor said. Attorneys began selecting jurors on Monday.

Campbell has been in jail since May 26, 2015, before the infamous hold-ups committed by masked men in summer and fall 2015. Still, he is charged with taking part in the same overall gang conspiracy.

All seven other defendants charged in the conspiracy pleaded guilty before trial.

Prosecutors say the investigation into the Uptown restaurant robberies led them to solve a violent home invasion at an Algiers drug dealer’s home on Farragut Street on May 12, 2015.

Campbell is accused of taking part in that incident. He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and multiple counts of armed robbery.

Prosecutors allege that the home invasion came just hours after the killing of Harold Martin in a shootout in Gentilly, for which Campbell faces life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder.

Defense attorneys Nandi Campbell and Sarah Chervinsky filed a motion Monday asking Criminal District Court Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson to bar all mention of the Uptown establishments — and even the phrase “Uptown restaurant robberies” — from Campbell’s trial.

“Those particular crimes received substantial, sensational media coverage,” Chervinsky said. “The robberies occurred after Mr. Campbell was already in custody. It is unnecessary and prejudicial.”

Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda said he saw no sense in “dancing around the subject” of the larger conspiracy. “The fact that Mr. Campbell went into jail does not preclude the fact that he entered into the conspiracy,” he said.

Landrum-Johnson said she would split the difference. She barred witnesses and prosecutors from mentioning the phrase “Uptown restaurant armed robberies” but not from uttering the names of the restaurants themselves.

