Corey Singleton had had enough of Bourbon Street early on Nov. 27, 2016. The street was packed with revelers in town for the Bayou Classic football game, but at 25, he was finally too old to enjoy the party.
So Singleton and his friends started walking to Canal Street. On the witness stand Wednesday in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, he described what happened next: An explosion of gunfire hit him in the chest and finger.
Singleton ran to the Iberville Street intersection and waited for help. A few feet away, Baton Rouge tattoo artist Demontris Toliver tended to his own wounds.
Toliver’s father sat in the gallery Wednesday and gripped his wife’s shoulder as Singleton recalled the scene.
“Blood was squirting out of his neck, and he was trying to apply pressure,” Singleton said of Toliver. “His girlfriend was standing next to him, crying, because she didn’t know what to do.”
Paramedics took Singleton to University Medical Center. Toliver, 25, died at the hospital — a graphic reminder that violence may never be far away on New Orleans’ most famous entertainment strip.
The November 2016 shooting that claimed Toliver’s life left nine others wounded. Police said all the shooting victims were bystanders, in a striking echo of a 2014 Bourbon Street shooting that also killed one and wounded nine, making national headlines.
Over hours of testimony in court on Wednesday, prosecutors and state witnesses explained why Travon “Tiki” Manuel, a 22-year-old from the Lafayette area, should be held responsible for the 2016 shooting.
Like the man convicted in the 2014 shooting, Trung Le, Manuel's defense lawyers assert that he fired into a crowd only to defend his life. But prosecutors allege Manuel was a reckless aggressor who refused to back down from a fight.
Lead Homicide Detective Barrett Morton told the jury that his investigation quickly established that Manuel had been feuding with another man, Jordan Clay, over a confrontation they had had at a basketball court weeks earlier.
Sources in Lafayette told Morton that Clay had punched Manuel unconscious on the court — but not before insulting Manuel’s pregnant girlfriend, who used to date Clay.
“It was the talk of that little community and social media for some time,” Morton said. “That’s a strong motivation to want to hurt somebody.”
What started in southwest Louisiana spilled over onto Bourbon Street, according to Morton. He said video surveillance from the Red Fish Grill showed Manuel encounter Clay and a group of Clay’s friends from Lafayette.
Manuel walked away for a second to adjust his waistband in what may have been an attempt to position a handgun, Morton said. Then he turned to confront Clay. Within seconds he began firing.
The prosecution and defense replayed the same few seconds of video to the jurors for hours on Wednesday. Assistant District Attorneys Mike Trummel and Daniel Smart also played a slowed-down, zoomed-in version of the video over and over.
Twice, groups of jurors trooped down in front of a screen to watch Morton narrate every frame.
“The enemy on video actually steps back away from him, as if to avoid the confrontation. But Tiki (Manuel) appeared to want this,” Morton said of what he saw. “He fired at the subject and continued to fire despite the wall of people behind him. … Tiki is not (running away), because he’s the one causing the chaos.”
Defense attorney Dedrick Moore suggested the video showed something different, however. He repeatedly asked Morton whether it showed someone in Clay’s camp whipping out a gun first.
“If one of them produced a firearm, would that change your impression of what transpired that night?” Moore asked.
“If I could see proof of that, I guess. It still wouldn’t change the fact that Tiki shot first,” Morton said.
As Morton noted in court, the video also shows Clay firing wildly during the incident, which happened about 1:40 a.m. But according to Morton’s interpretation of the video, Clay shot second.
Manuel and Clay were both charged in 2017 with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal carrying of weapons.
Last year Judge Camille Buras severed the men’s trials, pointing to their contradictory claims of self-defense.
Manuel's trial is expected to last all week.