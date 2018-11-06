On the night of March 30, 2014, the women in Nimali Henry’s bunk room at the St. Bernard Parish jail sang and bounced along to a music video on television.

But Henry, who had been in the jail for nine days without any treatment for a deadly blood disorder, was struggling in a dark corner. She walked over to a bathroom area in the bunk room, sat on a toilet and collapsed.

In jail surveillance video that federal prosecutors played in court Tuesday, other inmates rushed to help Henry. Inmate LaShondra Hills started hitting a buzzer to call guards for medical aid.

After several minutes, guards arrived in the bunk room. Hills said Deputy Lisa Vaccarella stood in the doorway and made a comment.

“Is that the girl from last night? She’s faking,” Vaccarella said, according to Hills.

Henry, 19, never got help. Two days later, she was found dead in an isolation cell from a blood clot brought on by thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a rare disorder.

At a jury trial that began Monday before U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle, prosecutors are trying to convict three jail deputies of depriving Henry of her civil rights before her death and later lying to the FBI about it.

Capt. Andre Dominick and deputies Debra Becnel and Vaccarella all face up to life in prison if convicted.

Hours of surveillance video are crucial evidence for prosecutors, who are trying to prove that the deputies exhibited “deliberate indifference” toward Henry, the legal standard for the civil rights charge.

But the testimony of inmates like Hills could also prove critical in filling in gaps for jurors, since the cameras captured limited angles and no sound.

Hills, who had spent months in jail for violating her probation on a felony cocaine possession conviction, testified Tuesday that she did not understand the gravity of Henry’s condition when Henry was first booked into the jail on March 21, 2014, on a domestic violence allegation.

But by day three, Henry’s symptoms were obvious, Hills said. She had lost her appetite and her body was weak.

TTP causes clots that “can limit or block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the body's organs, such as the brain, kidneys and heart,” according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Prosecutors allege that Dominick, an EMT who served as the jail’s medical director, failed to arrange a doctor’s visit or obtain the prescription drugs that would have saved Henry’s life. Becnel and Vaccarella are accused of ignoring her cries for help.

The first video that Hills narrated began just before 6 p.m. on March 29, 2014. It shows Henry as she puts her head on a table. Other inmates try to comfort her, and one of them hits a buzzer for help.

Becnel arrives and holds Henry’s hand. Hills said Becnel looked concerned. But she also made a joke, referring to Henry’s obscure condition as “ITT Tech.”

Not long after that, another guard, Cpl. Timothy Williams, entered the bunk room. Prosecutors said the two guards took Henry to a holding cell.

Williams, who has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify for the government, said that Vaccarella mocked Henry while watching video of her in the holding cell. Hours later, the guards returned Henry to the bunk room.

The second video played in court showed Henry’s collapse in the bathroom the next night.

Hills said a “reddish-brownish” substance was “hemorrhaging” from Henry’s vagina while she was sprawled on the moldy bathroom floor.

Two arriving deputies who are not charged in the case ordered inmates to carry Henry to a table in the middle of the room. Then one of the deputies tried to prod Henry to the door. The video showed Henry taking a few steps with assistance before she collapsed on the floor.

As the deputies on the video jerked Henry up and led her out of the bunk room, there were gasps in the courtroom.

Also on Tuesday, a social worker testified that she warned Dominick about Henry's condition on March 26, 2014 — six days before her death.

Meanwhile, former inmate Bonnie Evans said she cleaned up Henry's vomit with a mop the day before that.

At one point during their stay, Henry asked Evans if she should act suicidal in order to be released, which could buttress the defense's argument that the guards thought Henry's problem was a mental one.

But Evans said the vomiting episode and Henry's shortness of breath made it clear that she was suffering from a serious physical problem.

After the vomiting episode, Evans said she tried to convince Becnel that Henry really was sick. They knew each other from a poker game at the Palms Casino in Arabi, but Evans could not sway her old acquaintance.

According to Evans, Becnel said that "Nimali was trying to do anything and everything to get out of jail."