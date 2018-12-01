In a flurry of motions filed late Friday, federal prosecutors said they plan to bring up previous internal investigations against former federal lawman Chad Scott during his January trial on theft, conspiracy and other counts.

Scott's defense attorney said bringing up the past incidents would amount to "prosecution by character assassination."

Federal prosecutors want to use previous allegations against Scott, a former star Drug Enforcement Administration agent, to argue that he cannot claim that he didn't know what he was doing in the recent cases was wrong, court documents show.

To do that, they intend to present incidents from 1999, 2004 and 2005 in which he was accused of mishandling evidence, not following policy when it came to confidential informants and, in one case, instructing a suspect to lie in order to receive more favorable treatment.

None of those incidents are among the counts now pending against Scott and his co-defendant, former Hammond police officer Rodney Gemar.

Government attorneys do not intend to use the prior incidents against Gemar.

Scott and Gemar are set to go to trial Jan. 22, the culmination of an investigation that began nearly three years ago and has netted guilty pleas from two former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, Johnny Domingue and Karl Newman.

Both were members of Scott's DEA task force and are expected to testify against Scott and Gemar. Scott faces charges of perjury, theft, obstruction of justice and falsification of records. Gemar faces counts of conspiracy, theft and removal of property to prevent seizure.

In Friday's filing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree referred to an incident during a 1999 investigation into Houston rap mogul James Prince, owner of a music label known as Rap-a-Lot. Scott and his then-partner were assigned to the investigation and were the subject of later complaints of human rights abuses.

The DEA's Office of Professional Responsibility later concluded that there was "insufficient evidence" to support allegations of civil rights abuses, but it did conclude that Scott knowingly violated DEA guidelines on the handling of evidence, specifically a necklace that he allegedly took from a suspect and was found later in his desk. Prosecutors now allege that Scott lied about trying to get the necklace back to its owner, the filing said.

In the second instance, prosecutors intend to tell the jury that in 2004, Scott was twice reprimanded by DEA leaders for not following proper procedures when handling confidential informants.

Prosecutors also intend to bring up a 2005 case in which an accused drug dealer was told by Scott to say that he had sold drugs to another criminal defendant, when he had not. Scott allegedly promised lenient treatment if the dealer cooperated, which he did.

That accusation mirrors one in the current indictment, in which Scott is accused of asking one witness to testify that a defendant was present at drug transactions when he was not.

Scott's attorney, Matthew Coman, said in a separate filing that he would oppose any attempt by the government to "lob accusations against Chad Scott that are not contained in the indictment."

Allowing the previous internal investigations to be introduced would prejudice the jury against Scott, Coman said.

"The indictment ... is already a hodgepodge of unrelated accusations without an overarching conspiracy. To allow the government to attempt to introduce allegations spanning his entire 20-plus years in federal law enforcement is without legal justification," Coman wrote.

A hearing on the motions is scheduled for Dec. 18. Both sides in the trial are still waiting for U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to rule on an earlier motion by Coman to sever Scott's and Gemar's trials. During a hearing on that motion, Milazzo seemed sympathetic to Coman's claims but did not give a clear indication of which way she would rule.

