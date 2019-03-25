A crew member of a New Orleans-shot biopic about Mötley Crüe has sued the band and Netflix over severe electrical burns he suffered last year on the set of the film about the famous heavy metal outfit. The film was released Friday.

Louis DiVincenti alleges that Netflix and the producers of the movie “The Dirt,” including band members Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx, are liable for the production’s failure to address electrical hazards near the Munch Factory restaurant in the Lower Garden District.

A power line shock left him with second- and third-degree burns over 50 percent of his body, DiVincenti says. He spent seven weeks in the burn unit at University Medical Center.

DiVincenti, a rigging grip, is seeking damages including $1.8 million in medical bills in the suit, which was filed March 1 in Orleans Parish Civil District Court.

Netflix and a band representative did not immediately return requests for comment.

The film chronicles the exploits of the self-described most notorious rock band in the world through decades of sex, drugs and debauchery. Although much of the action is set in Los Angeles, the movie was largely filmed in Louisiana.

DiVincenti’s duties as a rigging grip included setting up and taking down green screens and lighting mounts.

On March 10, 2018, the Munch Factory had been transformed to look like the legendary Los Angeles rock club Whiskey A Go-Go, with green screens standing in for parts of the club to be added digitally later.

DiVincenti says that as he was handing metal pipes which had supported the green screen down to crew members below, one of them made contact with a power line.

An electric current arced through his body and blew out through his right foot, according to the lawsuit.

He was rushed to University Medical Center. Doctors gave him a 2 percent chance of survival, he said at a ceremony celebrating the formal opening of the hospital's burn unit later in the year.

Although he suffered severe burns over half of his body that resulted in numerous surgeries, skin grafts and the amputation of his right foot, he survived. He still suffers from his injuries a year later, he said.

DiVincenti's suit says the production team for "The Dirt" failed to take safety precautions like conducting a safety assessment and making sure the power lines were de-energized, and should be held liable for his injuries.

He is being represented by attorneys Carisa German-Oden, Joseph Miller and Benjamin Saunders of Mandeville.

The case has been assigned to Judge Rachael Johnson.