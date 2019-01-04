The fatal beating of a New Orleans talent and booking agent may have been sparked by her earlier refusal of her alleged attacker's sexual advances, according to police.

The arrest warrant issued for Tyrone Fountain and obtained Friday revealed the possible motive in the Dec. 17 attack on Marla Belin in the 7th Ward that led to her death days later.

New Orleans police say that Fountain knew Belin. According to a statement she made to police after she was attacked but before her death, Belin said that on several prior occasions she had provided Fountain, 40, with scalp massages to relieve symptoms of his severe epilepsy.

However, when Fountain tried to enter into a sexual relationship with her, she refused and he became "enraged," according to the warrant obtained by Detective Patrick Guidry.

Belin died on Dec. 28, 11 days after authorities say Fountain attacked her on North Dorgenois Street.

Belin, 55, told police that on the day of the attack she was walking her two dogs around noon.

Fountain approached her from the front and said, “You’re dead, b----,” she told police.

The last thing she remembered, Belin said, was Fountain snatching her purse and punching her in the face.

A witness on the scene said they saw Fountain scuffling with Belin over the purse, then slamming her head against the pavement and punching her in the face.

Belin slipped into a coma after speaking to police and eventually died from the blunt trauma she suffered to her head, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said.

The narrative included in the warrant provides another example of a phenomenon that is all too common in Louisiana. The state ranks second in the nation for the rate of women killed by men, and the number continues to rise despite a nationwide drop, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Violence Policy Center.

Fountain was initially booked on second-degree battery and simple robbery. While he was out on $20,000 bail, Belin died.

Speaking to WDSU while he was out on bail, Fountain said Belin loosed her dogs on him after an argument over money. He also said he was suffering from an epileptic episode.

“I go into a panic attack — epilepsy, you know I have grand mal, all kinds of seizures the doctors and stuff can tell you all this — I black out. She grabs me, so in that case, I’m not knowing what happened. I turned around and I hit her,” he said. “They say I robbed her and stuff, but what happened was when the dogs got out, I panicked."

Fountain was rebooked on second-degree murder after Belin’s death. He is now being held at the Orleans Justice Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Fountain is being represented by the Orleans Public Defenders, who requested a preliminary examination on the accusations against him on Thursday.

He lives just around the corner from the site of the fatal attack on Belin in the 2400 block of Aubry Street, booking records show.

