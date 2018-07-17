Sherman R. Smith was led away in chains and an orange jumpsuit Tuesday to serve a 20-year prison sentence for a series of horrific sexual assaults against young girls.

But before he was, four women rose to the witness stand to describe the years of pain they endured after his attacks. Smith, the 58-year-old former pastor of Second Highway Baptist Church in Marrero, pleaded guilty July 9 to second-degree rape and eight other sexual assaults.

"You not only stole my childhood, you stole my future. You have left me broken, empty, suicidal," said one woman, who was first assaulted at age 8.

Authorities said Smith preyed upon his victims from 1992 to 2000. Police arrested him in 2015 after one of his victims reported assaults that took place inside his Park Street home years before, and investigators ultimately located six victims.

Although Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said earlier this month that all the victims had approved of the plea agreement that resulted in Smith’s 20-year sentence, one of them expressed frustration Tuesday at the outcome.

“They gave you 20 years to be punished for your crimes against me and these other women,” said the woman who was assaulted when she was 8. “I have been sentenced to life. Where is the justice in that?”

She blamed the abuse she suffered at Smith's hands for the facts that she never reported a later rape that took place when she was a teenager, and that she put up with physical and emotional abuse at the hands of partners as an adult. She said she has attempted suicide more than once.

At the age of 30, she had a hysterectomy — having once read that abuse victims are more likely to grow up to become abusive themselves.

“In the back of my mind, I knew I was doing it because of what you had done to me,” she said. “When I leave this earth, I will leave no part of me behind, no children or grandchildren to grieve me or carry on my legacy. You did that to me.”

Another woman said the abuse continued even after she was no longer within Smith’s physical grasp. She said he regularly tormented her in Facebook messages.

She too suffered from mental illness after the attacks, which led her to drop out of college, she said. The woman added that she wished she could offer the court an inspirational message, but that she did not want to be misleading.

“I want to sound strong, but I don’t know what the future holds. I wish I could say I’m fine now, but that’s not how the future works,” she said. “I do have something he didn’t take from me: hope.”

Defense attorney Juan Fiol of the Orleans Public Defenders declined to enter any comments on the record before Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman pronounced Smith’s sentence.

Smith kept his head down through much of the women’s testimony, but he turned back to smile at a woman before he went through a courtroom door. The woman — not one of the victims — blew him a kiss.

Herman praised the victims for “very eloquently” articulating the abuse they suffered. She added that the plea agreement had spared them the pain of having to testify before a jury of strangers.

“I do find that the opportunity to at least have their voices heard will hopefully bring at least some measure of comfort to them,” she said.

Editor's Note: This article was updated on July 18, 2018 to correct a quote from one of the victims.